On Thursday, December 8, high school students awarded $25,000 to Tompkins County non-profits through the United Way of Tompkins County Youth and Philanthropy (YAP) program. YAP is an annual United Way program which features a student-led grant fund, leadership training, and education on advocacy. This year’s cohort was made up of seven students representing Dryden High School, Ithaca High School, and the Lehman Alternative Community School. Funding of the awards is made possible through Triad Foundation. UWTC donors supporting “Student Engagement” programs plus UWTC’s Corporate Cornerstone Partners cover the operating expenses of the program.
After meeting weekly since early October, the students made their recommendations to UWTC’s Community Investment and Executive Committees, which accepted their funding decisions unanimously. The students then held their awards ceremony on December 8, taking turns announcing each award, explaining what the grant was for and why they felt it was important to the community. Representatives of each nonprofit grant recipient also attended and accepted the grant awards.
The students were guided through this annual learning process by United Way volunteer leader Myriah Marnell, of Tompkins Community Bank and UWTC’s Director of Community Impact, Gregg Houck. “Myriah has served as a valued volunteer for over a decade in this capacity and was joined this year by Gregg who has extensive youth programming experience,” shares Interim CEO Gail Belokur. “Every year we are impressed and encouraged by the work of these students, who show amazing insight into their communities’ needs and develop important skills and working as a team while determining which grant applications to support with the resources made available. We are particularly grateful to Triad Foundation for making this continued work possible.”
You can view the local non-profit YAP Grant Fund award recipients here:
www.uwtc.org/sites/uwtc.org/files/2022-12/2022%20YAP%20Grant%20Awards_0.pdf
The evening was combined this year with UWTC’s return to a holiday celebration, the first held since 2019. The “Spirit of Giving Holiday Soiree” was attended by about 75 guests and received support from Moore Tree Farm, Gola Osteria, Ba-Li Cravings, Rashida Sawyer Bakery, and Wegmans. Belokur observes, “What better way for our UWTC community to gather and celebrate 2022 than by bearing witness to the impactful work of both our YAP students and those funded partners receiving this year’s awards. We are all thankful for the ability to re- connect as a collection of people from all walks of life, joined together in care and service for our community.”
A 501c3 public non-profit, United Way of Tompkins County invests donated dollars locally to strengthen lives for those living and working in Tompkins County. For more information, please visit www.uwtc.org.
