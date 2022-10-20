The Tompkins County Workers Center is continuing its fight to make the minimum wage in the county equal to its living wage. In upstate New York, minimum wages increased from $9.60 to $13.20 between 2016 and 2021. However, the living wage for a single person living in Tompkins County is currently estimated at $16.61 an hour — and the living wage for a family with children is much higher.
A living wage calculation is made by Alternatives Federal Credit Union every two years based on cost of living data such as prices for rent, food, transportation, communication, recreation and savings. According to data from the workers center, “For full-time employees between 2015 and 2022, AFCU’s headline figure rose from $13.77 to $16.61” However, they say that it’s lower for workers whose employers provide health insurance.
According to ACFU’s latest calculation that was updated to account for inflation, a living wage of $16.61 per hour would total $2,878 per month and $34,538 per year. However, these figures are the result of cost of living data that says the average cost of rent in Tompkins County is $1,127 per month — while Zillow estimated the average rent for a studio apartment in Ithaca to be $1,900 as of October 18.
The statewide minimum wage for New York is currently set at $14.20 an hour and is not calculated in relation to any cost of living standard. In fact, the statewide minimum wage actually drives people into poverty and forces them to depend on social services to survive.
A study published by Drexel University said that if the federal minimum wage kept pace with the average cost of living, the minimum wage would be more than $20 per hour. According to the study, “a true living wage that supports a basic standard of living without food and housing insecurity would be between $20 and $26 or more per hour depending on the state.”
A living wage of $20 to $26 is much higher than the ACFU’s projection of $16.61, so it seems like the Workers Center should ask the ACFU to take another look at how they are calculating their estimated living wage.
As a result of means-testing social services people are required to maintain poverty level incomes in order to be eligible for receiving assistance. In a means-tested system there’s always a cut off point, so many people living paycheck to paycheck who may seem financially stable but would genuinely benefit from receiving assistance are excluded.
In addition, it has long been known that large numbers of needy people tend to miss out on assistance programs because they either don't know about the programs, don't realise they are eligible for them, or they’re reluctant to claim them.
For example, social services like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which help low-income families afford food, are dramatically underutilized in Tompkins County. The Executive Summary of the Tompkins County Food System Plan explains that of the “Tompkins residents who are eligible for SNAP, only 30–40% are enrolled.”
The summary continued saying that programs like SNAP don’t cover all food costs and their enrollment processes are challenging to navigate. For example, “one-third of food insecure residents earn too much to qualify for public food assistance programs yet struggle to stretch a limited food budget.”
While the state's periodic increases in the minimum wage are a step in the right direction, it continues to fall short of a Living Wage. According to the Tompkins County Workers Center, “That is the difference between a basic but secure living standard and a living standard defined by impoverishment, insecurity, periodic family crisis and dependence on social services.”
The working group commissioned by the county to look into the feasibility of passing a law to require businesses to pay a minimum wage that is equal to the living wage has found that most businesses in the county are supportive of the plan. According to the working group’s study, “63% of employers surveyed were in favor of living wage legislation in 2019, and that number had climbed to 78% when surveyed in 2021.”
The group also found that the county’s largest employers are in education services, food services, healthcare and retail — all of those businesses employ workers who make less than the living wage in Tompkins County.
If living wage legislation is implemented it would lead to pay increases for “up to 40% of all workers, and up to 75% of Black workers.” The working group also found that an estimated 3% of workers would lose access to means-tested social services as a result of increased income due to the living wage legislation. However, the vast majority of workers would be able to continue receiving assistance.
Those who are skeptical about the feasibility of making the minimum wage a living wage want to continue looking into whether or not jobs would be destroyed or unemployment would increase as a result of living wage legislation.
The Ithaca Times reached out to the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce to get their perspective on the topic but they did not respond to comment before the time of publication.
