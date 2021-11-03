Voters on Election Day
Casey Martin

The unofficial results of the 2021 election are in. Absentee votes cannot be counted until a week after the election, so results will not be finalized until then.

County Legislator District 1

Travis Brooks: 980 votes (92.45%)

Christopher Hyer Jr.: 74 votes (6.98%)

Write-in: 6 votes (.57%)

County Legislator District 2

Veronica Pillar: 497 votes (96.88%)

Write-in: 16 votes (3.12%)

County Legislator District 3

Henry Granison: 591 votes (99.66%)

Write-in: 2 votes (.34%)

County Legislator District 4

Rich John: 198 votes (99.5%)

Write-in: 1 vote (.5%)

County Legislator District 5

Anne Koreman: 1,086 votes (98.73%)

Write-in: 14 votes (1.27%)

County Legislator District 6

Mike Sigler: 1,190 votes (98.67%)

Write-in: 16 votes (1.33%)

County Legislator District 7

Dan Klein: 1,141 votes (98.62%)

Write-in: 16 votes (1.38%)

County Legislator District 8

Randy Brown: 746 votes (51.24%)

Vanessa Greenlee: 636 votes (43.68%)

Robert Lynch: 74 votes (5.08%)

County Legislator District 9

Lee Shurtleff: 1,087 votes (99.54%)

Write-in: 5 votes (0.46%)

County Legislator District 10

Deborah Dawson: 829 votes (99.64%)

Write-in: 3 votes (0.36%)

County Legislator District 11

Shawna Black: 867 votes (99.54%)

Write-in: 4 votes (0.46%)

County Legislator District 12

Amanda Champion: 449 votes (99.78%)

Write-in: 1 vote (0.22%)

County Legislator District 13

Greg Mezey: 1,140 votes (80.62%)

Samantha Lushtak: 269 votes (19.02%)

County Legislator District 14

Michael Lane: 818 votes (49.4%)

Thomas Corey: 838 votes (50.6%)

Alderperson Ward 1

Cynthia Brock: 487 votes (68.88%)

Shaniya Foster: 31 votes (4.38%)

Maddie Halpert: 187 votes (26.45%)

Alderperson Ward 2

Phoebe Brown: 532 votes (70.28%)

Rick Murray: 225 votes (29.72%)

Alderperson Ward 3

Jeffrey Barken: 292 votes (97.99%)

Write-in: 6 votes (2.01%)

Alderperson Ward 4

George “Jorge” DeFendini: 72 votes (69.90%)

Alejandro Santana: 30 votes (29.13%)

Write-in: 1 vote (.97%)

Alderperson Ward 5

Robert Cantelmo: 502 votes (99.21%)

Write-in: 4 votes (0.79%)

Contested races in other Tompkins County towns

Dryden Supervisor

Jason Leifer: 1,979 votes (56.98%)

Patrick Foote: 1,492 votes (42.96%)

Dryden Town Councilperson (vote for 2)

Daniel Lamb: 2,018 votes (29.49%)

Melita Mertz: 1,432 votes (20.93%)

Leonard Vargas-Mendez: 1,966 votes (28.73%)

Ronald Szymanski: 1,424 votes (20.81%)

Groton Highway Superintendent

Kenneth Carr: 436 votes (38.31%)

Ellard Keister: 702 votes (61.69%)

Groton Town Councilperson (vote for 2)

Elizabeth Buckles: 363 votes (16.79%)

Richard Gamel: 712 votes (32.93%)

Mark Robinson: 387 votes (17.9%)

Crystal Young: 690 votes (32.28%)

Lansing Town Councilperson

Joseph Wetmore: 1,329 votes (28.18%)

Hugh Bahar: 978 votes (20.74%)

Ruth Groff: 1,290 votes (27.35%)

Erin Worsell: 1,119 votes (23.73%)

Ballot question 1

Yes: 9,073 votes (60.72%)

No: 5,869 votes (29.28%)

Ballot question 2

Yes: 12,011 (77.82%)

No: 3,424 votes (22.18%)

Ballot question 3

Yes: 9,802 votes (62.92%)

No: 5,777 votes (37.08%)

Ballot question 4

Yes: 10,291 votes (66.12%)

No: 5,274 (33.88%)

Ballot question 5

Yes: 11,001 (76.77%)

No: 3,328 (23.23%)

Enfield Town Proposition 1

Yes: 212 (32.52%)

No: 440 (67.48%)

Enfield Town Proposition 2

Yes: 276 votes (42.4%)

No: 375 votes (57.6%)

Enfield Town Proposition 3

Yes: 264 votes (40.49%)

No: 388 votes (59.51%)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you