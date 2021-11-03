The unofficial results of the 2021 election are in. Absentee votes cannot be counted until a week after the election, so results will not be finalized until then.
County Legislator District 1
Travis Brooks: 980 votes (92.45%)
Christopher Hyer Jr.: 74 votes (6.98%)
Write-in: 6 votes (.57%)
County Legislator District 2
Veronica Pillar: 497 votes (96.88%)
Write-in: 16 votes (3.12%)
County Legislator District 3
Henry Granison: 591 votes (99.66%)
Write-in: 2 votes (.34%)
County Legislator District 4
Rich John: 198 votes (99.5%)
Write-in: 1 vote (.5%)
County Legislator District 5
Anne Koreman: 1,086 votes (98.73%)
Write-in: 14 votes (1.27%)
County Legislator District 6
Mike Sigler: 1,190 votes (98.67%)
Write-in: 16 votes (1.33%)
County Legislator District 7
Dan Klein: 1,141 votes (98.62%)
Write-in: 16 votes (1.38%)
County Legislator District 8
Randy Brown: 746 votes (51.24%)
Vanessa Greenlee: 636 votes (43.68%)
Robert Lynch: 74 votes (5.08%)
County Legislator District 9
Lee Shurtleff: 1,087 votes (99.54%)
Write-in: 5 votes (0.46%)
County Legislator District 10
Deborah Dawson: 829 votes (99.64%)
Write-in: 3 votes (0.36%)
County Legislator District 11
Shawna Black: 867 votes (99.54%)
Write-in: 4 votes (0.46%)
County Legislator District 12
Amanda Champion: 449 votes (99.78%)
Write-in: 1 vote (0.22%)
County Legislator District 13
Greg Mezey: 1,140 votes (80.62%)
Samantha Lushtak: 269 votes (19.02%)
County Legislator District 14
Michael Lane: 818 votes (49.4%)
Thomas Corey: 838 votes (50.6%)
Alderperson Ward 1
Cynthia Brock: 487 votes (68.88%)
Shaniya Foster: 31 votes (4.38%)
Maddie Halpert: 187 votes (26.45%)
Alderperson Ward 2
Phoebe Brown: 532 votes (70.28%)
Rick Murray: 225 votes (29.72%)
Alderperson Ward 3
Jeffrey Barken: 292 votes (97.99%)
Write-in: 6 votes (2.01%)
Alderperson Ward 4
George “Jorge” DeFendini: 72 votes (69.90%)
Alejandro Santana: 30 votes (29.13%)
Write-in: 1 vote (.97%)
Alderperson Ward 5
Robert Cantelmo: 502 votes (99.21%)
Write-in: 4 votes (0.79%)
Contested races in other Tompkins County towns
Dryden Supervisor
Jason Leifer: 1,979 votes (56.98%)
Patrick Foote: 1,492 votes (42.96%)
Dryden Town Councilperson (vote for 2)
Daniel Lamb: 2,018 votes (29.49%)
Melita Mertz: 1,432 votes (20.93%)
Leonard Vargas-Mendez: 1,966 votes (28.73%)
Ronald Szymanski: 1,424 votes (20.81%)
Groton Highway Superintendent
Kenneth Carr: 436 votes (38.31%)
Ellard Keister: 702 votes (61.69%)
Groton Town Councilperson (vote for 2)
Elizabeth Buckles: 363 votes (16.79%)
Richard Gamel: 712 votes (32.93%)
Mark Robinson: 387 votes (17.9%)
Crystal Young: 690 votes (32.28%)
Lansing Town Councilperson
Joseph Wetmore: 1,329 votes (28.18%)
Hugh Bahar: 978 votes (20.74%)
Ruth Groff: 1,290 votes (27.35%)
Erin Worsell: 1,119 votes (23.73%)
Ballot question 1
Yes: 9,073 votes (60.72%)
No: 5,869 votes (29.28%)
Ballot question 2
Yes: 12,011 (77.82%)
No: 3,424 votes (22.18%)
Ballot question 3
Yes: 9,802 votes (62.92%)
No: 5,777 votes (37.08%)
Ballot question 4
Yes: 10,291 votes (66.12%)
No: 5,274 (33.88%)
Ballot question 5
Yes: 11,001 (76.77%)
No: 3,328 (23.23%)
Enfield Town Proposition 1
Yes: 212 (32.52%)
No: 440 (67.48%)
Enfield Town Proposition 2
Yes: 276 votes (42.4%)
No: 375 votes (57.6%)
Enfield Town Proposition 3
Yes: 264 votes (40.49%)
No: 388 votes (59.51%)
