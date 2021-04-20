UPDATE
The Sheriff's Department has located the suspect, Chris Hall. He was found dead in his vehicle after completing suicide.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Chris O. Hall, 55, from Vestal, NY. He is suspected of stabbing a woman.
Deputies responded to the stabbing at Pine Creek Campgrounds at 12:30 a.m. on April 19. They found a woman, 43, also from Vestal, with stab wounds to her hands and neck. She was transported by air to a regional trauma center by air with serious injuries.
Hall fled before deputies arrived. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office at 607-257-1345 or the tip line at 607-266-5420.
