United Way of Tompkins County extends a sincere thank you to approximately 2,384 donors who contributed to meeting this year’s annual campaign goal of $1.5 million. The money raised this year will fund over 100 human services programs and support over 120 agencies through grants, programs and direct support to agencies of donors’ choosing. Research shows that United Way of Tompkins County programs impacted 1 in 5 residents pre-pandemic; that number has grown by an estimated 25% in the past twelve months.
This year’s campaign is lead by volunteer Campaign Co-chairs Jean McPheeters and Dominick Recckio. Both express gratitude to the caring and generosity shown by the community in meeting this goal in a particularly difficult and critical year. “Congratulations and thank you to everyone who contributed to meeting the $1.5 million goal. This community never ceases to amaze me, we live in an amazing place where people don’t hesitate to contribute and participate in making a positive impact,” states Recckio. “We saw people from all different backgrounds and every corner of this County contribute to this campaign, with donations as small as a dollar and as large as tens of thousands of dollars - but the most exciting takeaway for me is that I know every penny is going to make an impact. From emergency relief for families struggling due to the pandemic to backbone support of long-standing programs, the United Way stretches each contribution to maximize impact for individuals in need.”
McPheeters agrees and the co-chairs have their sights set on a new, “stretch” goal. She shares, “We are so thrilled to have made this first goal. Our hope is that we will be able to reach $1,650,000 through additional gifts to the Community Care Fund so we can share even more resources with our local nonprofit agencies and their programs. The need for food and rental assistance, mental health programs, and organizations that work with children and families has grown during the pandemic. Thanks to this amazing community of caring people and with your help, we will make our next goal too."
UWTC President & CEO James Brown joins the co-chairs in expressing gratitude, stating, “We knew that our local communities would respond favorably to our campaign. It was impossible to project this level of support under the trying conditions created by the pandemic.” He also adds, “Thanks to our Corporate Cornerstone Partners, we are able to ensure that 100% of campaign gifts will be used to support important programs and services.”
There are several ways for community members to help expand on the campaign’s success. Donations or pledges for future donations can be made online at www.uwtc.org or by calling (607) 500-GIVE. While donors can make specific choices on where their gifts are directed, Recckio shares his personal strategy, “I make my contributions to the United Way ‘undesignated’ so that volunteers can distribute funds based on community need, I’d encourage anyone looking to contribute as we sail past 100% of our goal to join me in making an undesignated gift – I know from my role as a volunteer that those gifts go a long way!”
McPheeters adds that there are also upcoming events that will support the Community Care Fund. “A very fun way to give would be to purchase a “Song for Good” for $50 in honor of a friend. Those songs will be played on Cayuga Radio Group’s Lite 97.3 on its day long ‘Wine and Dine’ event on March 19. A gift of any amount can also get you a ‘shout out’ on air that day. There are also great Wine and Dine packages being auctioned all day, and by listening you will learn so much about what our great nonprofits are doing to meet community needs.
UWTC is also holding “Celebrate, Concentrate and Live United – a escape room experience—on April 16th.” 100% of all funds collected at these events will support the Community Care Fund. Those interested can learn more about these events and register to participate at www.uwtc.org or by calling (607) 500-GIVE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.