United Way of Tompkins County (UWTC) invites community members to escape the ordinary and join them for its first ever virtual escape room experience. Entitled Celebrate, Concentrate & Live United, the family-friendly event runs Friday, April 16, 6-9 p.m.
Created by United Way of Tompkins County volunteers, the virtual escape room will take place via Zoom. Teams of 4-8 players will need to work together to solve a series of United Way and Tompkins County themed puzzles as quickly as possible. Extra points will be available for team spirit-style activities. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams thanks to sponsorships from the law firm of Coughlin & Gerhardt, Cayuga Medical Center, Wegmans of Ithaca, and Cayuga Radio Group. 100% of the event’s registration fees will go to UWTC’s Community Care Fund which supports more than 80 education, health, and financial stability programs and 50 agencies in Tompkins County.
Organizers Michael Perehinec and Karli Buday are volunteers for United Way of Tompkins County. “We wanted to provide an entertaining, safe activity for people to engage in while also helping our Community Care Fund reach goal,” explains Perehinec. “As a UWTC volunteers we see the impact of CCF programs on people’s lives. We’re excited to provide such a fun way to help meet needs. ” added Buday.
Interested solo or team players can get more information and pre-register through April 15 at uwtc.org/escape. Solo players will be assigned to a team the evening of the event. Registration is $20 for a solo player, $75 for a team of 4-5, and $100 for a team of 6-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.