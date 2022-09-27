United Way of Tompkins County (UWTC) kicked off their 22-23 Community Campaign on Friday, September 23rd at the Livermore Memorial Building in downtown Ithaca. At the event, a fundraising goal of $1.8 million was announced. The United Way staff was joined by many community volunteers, leaders, and donors to celebrate the start of the new campaign with the theme “Better United.”
This year’s campaign is led by co-chairs Ducson Nguyen and Deb Mohlenhoff who unveiled the goal thermometer, which reflects that 15% of the total goal has already been raised. The two are ready to work with UWTC and the community to reach their target. Nguyen shared the value of donating through United Way. “United Way has a huge role in our community. We have talented, dedicated volunteers who assess the needs of the community and deploy resources where needed. Tompkins County has a lot of non-profit agencies, and it is hard to distinguish which ones are most effective. Our volunteers do a great job of sorting that out for the donor.” Mohlenhoff added, “One of the reasons I’m so excited to be co-chairing this campaign is because what I heard was really needed was cultivation of new networks and new friendships and new partnerships. We have an incredible, long-standing donor base with United Way, that are always going to be there for us, and have been just wonderful. But there are lots of new community members and new faces and new people that we could bring to the table with new skills and abilities.”
“Gifts made through the United Way of Tompkins County’s annual campaign go to grant funds, programs, designated nonprofits, or administrative costs based on the donor’s preferences. Our Community Care Fund supports initiatives including hunger and food security, housing, childcare, mental health, health, overcoming addictions and abuse, workforce development, and crisis intervention, in partnership with around forty local nonprofits. All UWTC funded programs must meet diversity, equity, and inclusion standards,” shared Interim CEO Gail Belokur.
Community members can visit www.uwtc.org/give, email campaign@uwtc.org, or call (607) 500-GIVE to submit gifts or pledges. Businesses and organizations can also hold a campaign in their network by contacting UWTC. The progress of UWTC’s campaign can be seen on the thermometer posted on the porch of UWTC offices, located at 313 N. Aurora St in Ithaca.
Working with donors, community volunteers and funded partners, United Way of Tompkins County empowers individuals in their efforts to live self-sufficient, productive lives and helps build a stronger, healthier community for Tompkins County through programming in the areas of financial stability, health, and education.
