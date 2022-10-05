In the month of September, members from Troop "C" removed 53 impaired drivers off the roadways.
- Two of those impaired drivers also had a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle with them
- 15 of those drivers were more than double the legal limit
- 12 of those drivers were under the influence of drugs
- Three of those drivers were previously convicted of DWI within the last 10 years
Troop "C" encompasses seven counties which Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Here are the local arrests.
On September 3, 2022, at approximately 12:34 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Thomas Bobnick, age 58 of Dryden, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on State Route 366 in the town of Dryden after observing vehicle and traffic infractions. While interviewing Bobnick troopers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. After an investigation, Bobnick was arrested. He was transported to SP Ithaca where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. Bobnick was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Dryden Town Court on October 3, 2022 and released to a sober third party.
On September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:31 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Claude L. Tissot, age 65 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a woman who left a local restaurant in an intoxicated state. Another trooper located the described vehicle in a parking lot on East Shore Drive in the town of Lansing. An investigation revealed that Tissot drove while impaired. She was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where her reportable B.A.C was .17%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Lansing Town Court on September 29, 2022 and released to a sober third party.
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 4:06 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Kevin P. Foley, age 39 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were monitoring traffic while in the town of Dryden when they observed a vehicle at a high speed and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Foley, they detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, he was arrested. Foley was transported to SP Ithaca, processed and transported to the Tompkins County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
On September 20, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Erica J. Haner, age 43 of Willseyville, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Owego Road in the village of Candor observed a vehicle with a vehicle and traffic violation and made a traffic stop. While interviewing Haner, the trooper observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Haner was requested to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Haner was arrested and was transported to SP Candor where her reportable B.A.C was .14%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Candor Town Court on October 17, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.
On September 23, 2022, at approximately 11:56 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Lindsey S. Judd, age 36 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Tioga County 911 to a report of a vehicle that rolled on State Route 79 in the town of Richford. Troopers found the vehicle on its side blocking the roadway. Judd and her dog were able to get out of the vehicle with the assistance of EMS. She was evaluated by EMS but not transported to a hospital. An investigation revealed that Judd struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. While the troopers were interviewing Judd, they smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Judd was arrested and transported to SP Candor where here reportable B.A.C was .20%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Richford Town Court on October 24, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.
On September 28, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Allen L. Little, age 54 of Freeville, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash into a pole on Peru Road in the town of Groton. When troopers arrived, Little was being checked out by members of Bangs Ambulance. When troopers questioned Little about what happened, they observed characteristics associated with impairment. After performing poorly on Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, he was arrested. Little was transported to SP Ithaca where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. He was processed and turned over to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment.
On September 30, 2022, at approximately 9:24 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Nathanael A. Katsiane, age 32 of Freeville, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to check on an unoccupied vehicle that was parked running for over an hour on Collins Road in the town of Lansing. When the trooper arrived, she observed the brake lights illuminated and a person who appeared to be slummed over in the driver’s seat. The trooper was able to wake Katsiane who was also in possession of illegal drugs. Katsiane was checked out by members of Bangs Ambulance but did not wish to be transported to a hospital. After an investigation, he was arrested. He was transported to SP Ithaca where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Katsiane was processed then transported to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment.
