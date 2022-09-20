Tompkins Community Bank has announced it will accept nominations for the 2022 James J. Byrnes Awards for Excellence, an annual program that recognizes outstanding individuals and volunteer-based non-profit organizations for their contributions in Tompkins County, until September 30.
Nominations may be for a group of individuals presenting a key volunteer element of a local non-profit organization or local individuals performing humanitarian community service. Honorees will designate monetary awards to not-for-profit organizations of their choice.
Tompkins’ Central New York President Greg Hartz shared, “The Awards for Excellence are a special opportunity for us to recognize the many volunteers that dedicate so much of their time and energy to making Tompkins County such a great place to live and work.” Hartz added, “It is an honor for Tompkins to be able to thank these wonderful individuals and groups.”
The James J. Byrnes Awards for Excellence program was established during the bank’s Sesquicentennial Celebration in 1986 as a means of sharing its success with community members who have helped to enrich the quality of life in Tompkins County. In 2014, the Awards for Excellence program was renamed the James J. Byrnes Awards for Excellence to honor the retirement of Jim Byrnes, a longtime Ithaca resident, and leader of Tompkins Financial Corporation. Since 1986, the Awards for Excellence program has recognized more than 260 individuals or groups, with awards totaling more than $373,000.
For more information or to obtain a nomination form, visit www.tompkinsbank.com/james-j-byrnes-awards-for-excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.