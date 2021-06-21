The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is currently recruiting for the upcoming Deputy Sheriff exam scheduled for September 2021. Sheriff Derek Osborne shared, "I have expressed my commitment to diversifying and creating a fully inclusive workforce that will better serve and protect all members of our community." He strongly encourages interested applicants to apply for the exam at the following link: https://www.tompkinscivilservice.org/civilservice/apply/6254
There is no fee to take the exam. The office will be conducting physical agility test preparation sessions throughout the county this summer, which will give interested individuals the opportunity not only to test their ability to meet the necessary physical fitness standards, but also to ask questions about the career.
The physical agility preparation sessions will be held at the following locations and dates/times:
June 26th, 2021 (7am - 9am): Trumansburg High School Track
July 10th, 2021 (8am - 10am): Cass Park (Parking lot in front of the Rink)
July 17th, 2021 (8am - 10am): Dryden High School Track
July 24th, 2021 (8am - 10am): Groton High School Track
There is no need to preregister for the prep sessions. Individuals can arrive at the locations at any time during the designated hours.
In addition to the preparation sessions, the office has posted a video onto its Facebook page which discusses and demonstrates proper technique and tips for passing the physical agility test. During the month of August, the office will be hosting civil service test study sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.