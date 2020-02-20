Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne successfully renegotiated a long-standing contract with the Global Tel Link Corporation (GTL), which is the service provider for inmate phone calls. Inmates were being charged exorbitant rates in order to keep in contact with a loved one. Previously, calls were .32 cents per minute, with additional surcharges, are now reduced by 50 percent to only .15 per minute, with no surcharges added.
"It just didn't feel right to have inmates charged such an exorbitant amount, as such fees should not be considered punishment...especially when loved one are footing the bill", said Sheriff Osborne.
Unlike standard phones, this phone system is housed in a secure casing that provides for call recording and investigative tools that add some operating costs. The renegotiation also comes with the installation of a new server to implement iPads for inmate use. These devices will offer educational programming for inmates, free of charge, and options for email and video visitation at a small fee.
