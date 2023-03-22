On March 22, District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced that a jury has officially convicted Tompkins County Sheriff Deputy Zachary D. Starner of the crime of Perjury in the Third Degree. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 364 days in jail, a term of probation or a conditional discharge.
A statement released by the District Attorney’s office said that Starner had been on administrative leave from his job as a Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy since his arrest on February 8, 2021. Following an investigation from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Derek Osborne arrested Starner in connection with the perjury charge.
The statement continues saying that “Starner was convicted of providing false sworn testimony in connection with a criminal trial in Tompkins County Court in 2019.” However, Starner’s lawyer Daniel Strollo has said that the conviction is an act of retribution on behalf of the Sheriff.
According to Strollo, “Mr. Starner testified as a defense witness in a high profile trial that resulted in an embarrassing loss for the prosecution. His supposedly false testimony concerned a subject that was of absolutely no consequence in the underlying trial. He wasn’t prosecuted because he intentionally lied - he was prosecuted because he didn’t play ball in the underlying trial, and the Sheriff wanted his retribution.”
Strollo said that the prosecution “was only able to obtain a conviction by flagrantly violating an order issued by a superior court.” He continued saying that “pervasive prosecutorial misconduct” occurred throughout the trial and that the “conviction will almost certainly be reversed on appeal.”
The conviction came after a jury trial in the Ithaca City Court that began on March 20, 2023, and concluded with the jury verdict on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Following the conviction the District Attorney said, “dishonesty from a law enforcement officer has no place in this community. This verdict represents a significant message that no one is above the law in Tompkins County. I want to commend ADA Veronica Fox for her strong advocacy and steadfast work on this difficult case.”
Additionally, Sheriff Osborne said that he was “grateful for the verdict and thankful to the jury who took this allegation as seriously as I did. I remain committed to allowing only the best public servants to serve as my deputies.”
Sentencing has been scheduled for May 26, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Richard M. Wallace. Assistant District Attorney Veronica Fox prosecuted the case, assisted by ADA Heidi Paulino. Daniel Strollo from Rochester, New York, represented the defendant.
This article has been updated to include quotes from Zachary Starner’s Lawyer, Daniel E. Strollo.
