Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne has announced his re-election campaign for November 2022.
Osborne's first term focus was in the areas of community engagement & trust building, training, operational efficiency, fiscal responsibility, and diversity.
A listing of these focus items and the actions taken for each one can be viewed on his campaign website at www.osborne4sheriff.com.
Osborne stated, "I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish so far, but there's a lot more work to do. I love serving our community as Sheriff and I'm asking for everyone's continued support".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.