Sheriff Derek Osborne

Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne has announced his re-election campaign for November 2022. 

Osborne's first term focus was in the areas of community engagement & trust building, training, operational efficiency, fiscal responsibility, and diversity.

A listing of these focus items and the actions taken for each one can be viewed on his campaign website at www.osborne4sheriff.com.

Osborne stated, "I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish so far, but there's a lot more work to do. I love serving our community as Sheriff and I'm asking for everyone's continued support".

