Tompkins County is applying for a grant that could pay for 100% of the costs of repairing or replacing septic systems for some income-eligible households. These systems often cost more than $10,000 – a major expense for most households.
In order to successfully obtain grant funding, Tompkins County must demonstrate the need for this funding. To assist in this effort, Tompkins County is asking for the public’s help to measure interest and need by filling out a brief survey.
If Tompkins County is successful in obtaining funding, there would be no cost to income-eligible households for the septic system replacements. Please fill out the survey if:
• Your septic system has to be pumped a lot, has backed up into the home, or is otherwise struggling to function; OR
• Your septic system is more than 20 years old; OR
• Your septic system is impacting a drinking water well.
The information submitted by residents will be used to meet a grant requirement – a waiting list of low-to moderate-income households interested in this funding. If funds are awarded to Tompkins County, the list may be used to notify eligible households that funds are available. The information collected will not be used for any other purposes.
Due to the limited time before the grant application is submitted, responses are requested by March 14.
The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TCSepticFunds
For assistance, contact Tompkins County Environmental Health at 607-274-6688
