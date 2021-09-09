Tompkins County is in search of its next County Administrator. The Administrator reports to the Tompkins County Legislature, acts as the Chief Executive Officer, and is responsible for the creation and execution of the County’s budget and overseeing County government operations. The Administrator leads the incorporation of the County’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The County Legislature is seeking candidates who are consensus-builders and able to establish rapport, initiate and maintain an open dialogue with various stakeholder groups including legislators, department heads and community partners, alike.
Former County Administrator Jason Molino left the position in May to spend more time with his family, and Deputy County Administrator Lisa Holmes has been acting as county administrator since then.
The salary of the Administrator position is $150,000-$160,000, with many benefits offered including New York State retirement. Tompkins County offers a vibrant city center with an abundance of restaurants, theater, arts, shopping, cultural activities, and community festivals and events, as well as gorgeous countryside, and everything in between. Ithaca is often described as a small city with large city offerings and a “small-town” atmosphere.
Tompkins County Legislature Chairwoman Leslyn McBean Clairborne is encouraging individuals who are committed to the values and goals of the County to apply, stating, “We’re looking for another transformative and committed leader to take the helm at Tompkins County. We tackle big problems here, and we have a dedicated and gracious workforce who are making a difference every day. If you are a values-driven leader with experience promoting equity, working with a diversity of people, and managing complex budgets, you’re invited to apply.”
Tompkins County Human Resources Commissioner Ruby Pulliam stated, “This is an excellent opportunity for someone to grow in their career. Local government is a place where real change happens, and our next Administrator will have the opportunity to work with and lead our hundreds of dedicated civil servants.” Pulliam continued, “If you are interested, please visit the vacancies page on our human resources website and apply online using the County’s application system.”
A cover letter and resume are also required from applicants. For more information on the position and to apply, visit https://www.tompkinscivilservice.org/civilservice/vacancies.
