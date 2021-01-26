The Tompkins County Health Department received 600 doses of the COVID vaccine for the week of Jan. 25. The state has instructed all local health departments to prioritize administration of the vaccine to essential workers in phase 1B.
In accordance with that, Tompkins County Health Department will offer the 600 doses to first responder agencies, corrections staff and workers in P-12 schools.
Meanwhile, the state instructed local pharmacies to prioritize those who are ages 65 and over, and for hospitals to prioritize vaccinating healthcare workers in phase 1A.
The Health Department will release appointments to the prioritized groups listed above in phases. Each of these groups will have a pre-determined amount of time to register for appointments before the next group is provided the link. The online registration link will not be public and individuals in these groups should not forward the link to others who are not in these eligible groups. The links will be distributed through employers or association networks in each category.
“The lack of vaccine supply and the constraints placed on us by New York State make it more difficult to equitably distribute the doses we have to our vulnerable community members. We are adhering to the State guidance and hope that we will receive increased allotments and relaxed restrictions in the coming weeks. For this week, we are locally prioritizing P-12 schools, first responders, and corrections staff. We know that when our children attend school in-person it greatly impacts other health indicators and development, including access to nutritious food, interaction with trained teachers and social workers who can address mental health needs, and important social engagement with peers. Our first responders arrive at unpredictable situations and are at risk of exposure to the virus.” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
If you are age 65 years and older, TCHD encourages you to check with local pharmacies and the State-run vaccination sites. You can find more information about pharmacies offering vaccine doses on the TCHD website or directly through the individual pharmacy websites.
A comprehensive list of P-12 schools, first responders and support staff, and corrections included in phase 1B by New York State can be found below.
If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and options for how to schedule an appointment, call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667). 211 cannot assist with technical issues with websites and they do not have a reserved block of appointments or a waitlist.
Prioritized eligible populations include:
- First Responder or Support Staff for First Responder Agency
- Fire
- State Fire Service, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer)
- Local Fire Service, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer)
- Police and Investigations
- State Police, including Troopers
- State Park Police, DEC Police, Forest Rangers
- SUNY Police
- Sheriffs' Offices
- County Police Departments and Police Districts
- City, Town, and Village Police Departments
- Transit of other Public Authority Police Departments
- State Field Investigations, including DMV, SCOC, Justice Center, DFS, IG, Tax, OCFS, SLA
- Public Safety Communications
- Emergency Communication and PSAP Personnel, including dispatchers and technicians
- Other Sworn and Civilian Personnel
- Court Officer
- Other Police or Peace Officer
- Support or Civilian Staff for Any of the Above Services, Agencies, or Facilities
- Corrections
- State DOCCS Personnel, including correction and parole officers o Local Correctional Facilities, including correction officers
- Local Probation Departments, including probation officers
- State Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities
- Local Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities
- P-12 Schools
- P-12 school (public or non-public) or school district faculty or staff (includes all teachers, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, and support staff including bus drivers)
- Contractor working in a P-12 school (public or non-public) or school district (including contracted bus drivers)
- Registered school-aged childcare programs operating in school settings
For local updates and information, check the TCHD website.
