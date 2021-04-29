Tompkins County Public Library’s Director Search Committee has announced Adam Traub and Matthew Bollerman as the final candidates in a five-month search for a successor to retiring director Annette Birdsall. The public is invited to get to know Traub and Bollerman during public Zoom webinar presentations on May 3 and May 6 that will include audience Q&A.
“These are two very strong candidates for a position of great importance in our community,” says Search Committee Chair Blixy Taetzsch, who also serves as Secretary of the Library’s Board of Trustees. “We encourage the public to attend these webinars to hear from the candidates directly and to ask questions. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit feedback after each presentation.”
Traub, of Rochester, New York, will address the public on Monday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m. He serves as the Assistant Director of the Monroe County Public Library System in Rochester since 2019. He holds a master’s degree in Library Science from University at Buffalo, and prior to accepting the Assistant Director served as the Senior Director of Digital Strategies and Library Information Technology and the Director of the Information Discovery Team at the University of Rochester.
Bollerman, of Hauppauge, New York, will address the public at on Thursday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. He serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Hauppauge Public Library, in Long Island, since 2011. Bollerman received his Master of Library Science from Queens College and received an advanced certificate in Public Library Administration from Long Island University. Prior to accepting the CEO position at Hauppauge in 2011, Bollerman held director positions with the Westhampton Free Library, Brookhaven Free Library, and Kingston Library.
Both public presentations will be held as Zoom webinars. The presentations will be 20 – 25 minutes, followed by moderated audience Q&A.
Candidate Adam Traub, Assistant Director, Monroe County Public Library System
Monday, May 3, 2021, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. EDT
Webinar Link: https://zoom.us/j/91479604447?pwd=N2dueitXYm5TdjhYTTFYcWhURkFDUT09
Webinar ID: 914 7960 4447
Passcode: 023171
Phone Options:
- One-tap mobile: US: +16465588656,,91479604447# or +13126266799,,91479604447#
- Dial US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799.
- International dial-in numbers are available at https://zoom.us/u/aRSgrP6K5
Candidate Matthew Bollerman, Chief Executive Officer, Hauppauge Public Library
Thursday, May 6, 2021, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Webinar Link: https://zoom.us/j/91653755227?pwd=TWxHeTdQdUIyd1FYODRnYUlraU1LUT09
Webinar ID: 916 5375 5227
Passcode: 940577
Phone Options:
- One-tap mobile: US: +16465588656,,91653755227# or +13126266799,,91653755227#
- Dial US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799.
- International dial-in numbers are available at https://zoom.us/u/acAOhYMOH2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.