Tompkins County is developing a framework to reopen its departmental operations, currently called the Reconstitution of Operation Plans (ROOP), which the county said would consist of a reopening for staff and clients.
To be clear, this does not signify a reopening of businesses or other non-essential places, though the NY On Pause ordered by Governor Andrew Cuomo is currently scheduled to end on May 15. Factors the county will consider in its plans to re-open will be: staffing considerations, employee engagement, facility considerations, office operations and field operations.
The health department is working with the county, as well as the planning team of the Emergency Operations Center.
“Our departments and staff have been extremely flexible over the past few months as we worked to shift operations under our continuity of operations planning. We followed a similar process in developing this reconstitution plan.” said Jay Franklin, Tompkins County Assessment Director and Planning Chief of the Emergency Operations Center. He continued, “We are happy to share this framework so that businesses and organizations can have a point of reference as they begin to make their own operational plans. We recognize it is designed for our organization’s structure, but believe the concepts are transferable to most situations.”
Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director shared “It’s important that everyone stays vigilant and plans carefully for reopening, following guidelines and requirements from New York State. Public health is our top priority, and this plan was created with that in mind.” Kruppa continued. “Considering density reduction, social distancing, face coverings, and hygiene will be necessary to ensure the safety of our staff and the people we serve. Even as we consider reopening, we can’t become complacent.”
Kruppa and Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino will hold an information session at 5 p.m. on May 11 to "share considerations for staying vigilant and healthy as we approach the end of Governor Cuomo's NY Pause campaign." It will include details from the ROOP that businesses and organizations "may find useful as they consider their operations moving forward."
