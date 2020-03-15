Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne announced Sunday that he would be suspending visitation to inmates in the Tompkins County Jail.
The move, Osborne wrote in a release, is to stem the chance of COVID-19 spreading to the jail population, staff and inmates. The announcement includes that non-essential professional visitors will not be permitted into the jail for group meetings.
"To reduce the negative impacts this may cause to our inmates and their families, we have worked with our inmate phone service provider to provide each inmate with a limited number of free phone calls," Osborne wrote.
He also said that cleaning efforts have been increased within the facility. None of the 41 inmates have appeared symptomatic of COVID-19.
"New inmates entering the facility will be secured separately from the general population until such time that they can be examined by medical personnel," Osborne wrote. "We are in daily communication with NYS Commission of Corrections."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.