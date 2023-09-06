As part of Tompkins County’s first ever Strategic Operations Plan process, three community forums are planned to provide residents with updates on the process and an opportunity to share feedback. The Plan will ultimately outline clear goals and objectives while setting a direction for the County organization’s future. The Plan, while subject to adoption by the elected County Legislature, is slated to be finalized in 2024 following an in-depth community engagement, input, and analysis process.
Each community forum will be similar, it is recommended that interested community members choose only one to attend to allow for the broadest possible input from across the County. Plan to arrive at the time listed when the forum will begin. Each forum will be facilitated by planning consultants from BerryDunn and will provide an overview of data on the community and input received during the planning process so far, a small group discussion in breakout sessions, and an opportunity for community members to share their visions for the County and community.
Community Forum 1
Tuesday, September 12, 2:30-4:00p.m.
Human Services Annex, (Enter on N. Albany Street across from Salvation Army)
214 West Martin Luther King Jr/ State St. Ithaca, New York 14850
Community Forum 2
Wednesday, September 13, 6:00-8:00p.m.
Enfield Community Center
162 Enfield Main Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850
Community Forum 3
Thursday, September 14, 9:00-11:00a.m.
Southworth Library
24 W Main St, Dryden, NY 13053
Individuals requiring accommodations or language translation services should contact bnugent@tompkins-co.org in advance of the event.
In addition to the planned forums Tompkins County is inviting all members of the community to provide online input. A website has been published to collect ideas and survey responses from interested community members. Ideas are being sought in the areas of: sustainability and natural resources, economic opportunity and workforce development, community well-being and social services, transportation and mobility, and public safety. The community survey asks for the community’s perception of the County and its services, including what it does well and what improvements could be made.
