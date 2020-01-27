While the coronavirus evolves, the Tompkins County Health Department is working with local medical providers including Cornell Health, Ithaca College Health Center and Cayuga Medical Center to protect the health and well-being of the community. The coronavirus strain, which originated in Wuhan, China, has not previously been found in humans. There is a low risk of infection to community residents at this time. For people who are planning to travel outside of the U.S., people are encouraged to visit the CDC’s Traveler’s Health webpage for the latest travel health notices.
For anyone who has recently traveled to China, showing symptoms such as fever and cough or shortness of breath should:
Call their medical provider and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
Stay home and avoid contact with others until you are well.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
The coronavirus spreads through the air by coughing or sneezing, close personal contact, or touching surfaces the virus is present on. Currently, there are no vaccines to protect people against the virus. Since cold and flu season is upon upstate New York, people are reminded to take additional steps to keep healthy:
Get the flu vaccination if you have not done so already
Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
Avoid close contact with people who are sick
Stay home if you are sick
Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces
