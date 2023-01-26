Tompkins County is sharing the following information from the New York State Department of Public Service regarding public forums on the topic of alleged delayed or erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers of New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG) and/or Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation (RG&E).
If you have experienced such issues as a customer of NYSEG or RG&E, Tompkins County is encouraging you to participate in an upcoming forum with the State Department of Public Service.
The State Department of Public Service (DPS) has stated that customers have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills, problems compounded by the inability of customers to reach the companies’ customer service representatives by telephone without substantial delay. As a result of these problems, DPS staff and the DPS Consumer Advocate will hold in-person and virtual forums in multiple locations in the companies’ service territories to gather information about these issues directly from customers.
Public comments are being sought in response to the following questions:
Have you received delayed bills or no bills for extended periods of time (e.g., more than one month)?
- If you did not receive a bill for one month or more, how long did it take to receive a bill, and did you possibly receive more than one bill as a “catch-up”?
- If you called your utility to inquire why you did not receive a bill, did you receive timely, accurate and adequate information from your utility about why you were not receiving your bill(s) and when normal billing would resume?
- If you are a customer receiving renewable energy services from a community distributed generation (CDG), have you had any issues with receiving bills, credits, or with inaccurate, delayed, or non-existent credits and billing reconciliations?
- If you are a customer with solar panels or another form of renewable energy, have you had any issues with receiving bills, credits, or with inaccurate, delayed, or nonexistent credits and billing reconciliations? Or have you had troubles with demand metering?
- If you receive supply service through an Energy Service Company (ESCO), have you had any issues with receiving bills, credits, or with inaccurate, delayed, or nonexistent credits and billing reconciliations?
Any person wishing to provide a public comment on the record at the virtual forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30, 2023.
Upcoming Forums:
VIRTUAL:
DATE: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
TIME: 1:00 p.m.
Electronic Access: www.webex.com
Event Number: 2343 229 4895
Event Password: Jan31-1pm
Phone-Only Access: 518-549-0500
Access Code: 2343 229 4895
VIRTUAL:
DATE: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
Electronic Access: www.webex.com
Event Number: 2333 158 8627
Event Password: Jan31-6pm
Phone-Only Access: 518-549-0500
Access Code: 2333 158 8627
(In-Person) BINGHAMTON:
Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Location: Binghamton State Office Building
First Floor Conference Room
More information, including other ways to comment can be found online at: https://dps.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2023/01/pr23009.pdf
