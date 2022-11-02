The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is encouraging residents who have not yet created an account in Tompkins SIREN to do so before the end of this year.
Tompkins SIREN, or Safety & Incident Real-Time Emergency Notifications, replaced the Swift911 mass notification system and is used by local authorities to send alerts on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, and other emergencies.
Individuals who were previously signed up for Swift911were automatically enrolled in SIREN. However, that “migrated” data will expire at the end of the year, meaning users who have not created a profile in the new platform are at risk of no longer receiving alerts and notifications. They can sign up at: https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/SIREN or text SIREN to 67283.
The service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.
Community members who have already created a Tompkins SIREN account and chosen their notification preferences DO NOT need to do anything further.
“Our goal is to have as many people as possible signed up for this resource,” said Geoff Dunn, Community Preparedness Coordinator for Tompkins County Emergency Response. “Please encourage family members and neighbors to sign up so they don’t miss important updates in the event of an incident or emergency in Tompkins County.”
A list of frequently asked questions about Tompkins SIREN can also be found at: https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/SIREN
