Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection.
In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
According to the Tompkins County Sheriffs Department, the substance tested positive for “Methamphetamine and a small baggy of rock like substance which tested positive for Cocaine”. Deputies also found ”unidentified pills and marihuana” as well as other “drug paraphernalia.”
The driver was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree before being admitted to the Tompkins County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
