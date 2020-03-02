Throughout 2020, the Tompkins County Department of Planning and Sustainability (TCDPS) and the Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council (ITCTC) will be working on a study of the Route 13 corridor, one of the main thoroughfares in the area. The nine miles from Warren Road in the Village of Lansing to the western boundary of the Village of Dryden will be under review.
With 14 intersections, five of which are priority intersections that carry larger amounts of traffic, this section of Rte. 13 is considered a commuter corridor. By the fall of 2020, both departments are aiming to complete the study, according to Fernando de Aragón, the executive director of the ITCTC. De Aragón said the study will be looking at a host of factors to improve commutes along that road.
“The idea is to take a close look at that corridor and identify any problem areas,” De Aragón said. “We’re going to be looking at land use and future potential land use based on future comprehensive plans. It will try to provide guidance to a corridor that can be developed in a way that has minimal impact on the roadway.”
Considering it’s the busiest road in the county, particularly what’s called the Route 13-Route 366 overlap near NYSEG and Vanguard Printing in Dryden, this study is essential for the road’s survival, De Aragón said. During rush hour, the corridor is usually jammed with cars. Both county departments have recognized this road is crucial as a connection to I-81. While the feedback from residents has not yet been compiled for De Aragón to review, there have been some suggestions that were not as anticipated, like road lighting in the winter.
De Aragón speculated that some other recommendations will be looking at particular hot spots for the road. The recommendations can be in multiple forms. Some might be spot treatments of the road that can happen right away. Others might be related to safety, De Aragón said.
“When we talk about the functionality of the road, we are talking about it working for people in a safe way,” De Aragón said. “The other area where I expect we’re going to see suggestions is what’s called access management. Access management is a different design than transportation initiatives and to help reduce the number of driveways on Route 13. It will utilize adjacent driveways and other roads, creating less curb cut and better design access to the main road. The reason for that is that a road with a lot of driveways into it—every driveway becomes a conflict point where two cars could have an accident or one car coming in/going out could block traffic.”By eliminating driveways, De Aragón said, the safer the road will become.
Though the project is still in the early stages, De Aragón wants to hear from all residents who are affected by this study. A survey has been made available online for residents to submit feedback.
As information for the study is continuously gathered, both organizations will be speaking with local business owners, residents and members of the public who commute on that stretch of road for work. Other local agencies who will be part of the working group for this study include TCAT, New York State’s Department of Transportation, members of the Tompkins County Legislature, and Cornell University. Kate Borgella, Commissioner of Planning and Sustainability, is confident in how effective this study will be on improving that section of Rte. 13.
“This portion of State Route 13 is a critical connection between Tompkins and Cortland Counties,” Borgella said. “With the potential for increased development along this corridor, it is essential that we act now to anticipate those impacts while simultaneously ensuring State Route 13 is in safe, working order for residents, commuters, freight interests, transit riders and cyclists alike.”
