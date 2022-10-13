The Tompkins County International airport recently purchased an electric vehicle using funds from the New York State Municipal Zero Emissions Vehicle Rebate Program. The airport received $7,500 from the state as part of the program, and the remaining costs were covered by the County’s Green Fleet Capital fund that was designated to help pilot new electric vehicles for County Departments.
A document explaining the guidelines of the Municipal Zero Emission Vehicle Rebate Program explains that “up to $7,500 is available to municipalities for the purchase or lease of eligible vehicles for fleet use.” The document continues explaining that “eligible vehicles include new all-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.”
In addition, the document says that eligible vehicles must be propelled by an electric motor, weigh in at no more than 14,000 pounds, have a maximum speed of at least 35 miles per hour, and be manufactured for use on roads, streets and highways. They must also draw electricity from a hydrogen fuel cell or battery that has a capacity of not less than four kilowatt-hours and is capable of being recharged from an external source of electricity.
The document explained that “Eligible vehicles with a weight rating up to 8,000 pounds and a 50 to 100 mile electric range are eligible for a rebate of $2,500; those with a weight rating up to 8,000 pounds and a 101 to 200 mile electric range are eligible for a rebate of $5,000; and those with a weight rating up to 8,000 pounds and an electric range of over 201 or more miles are eligible for a $7,500 rebate. Vehicles with a weight rating between 8,001 and 14,000 pounds are eligible for a rebate of $7,500 regardless of electric range.”
It continued saying, “Eligible clean vehicles must be new and be placed into municipal service at a dealership in New York State between August 1, 2020, and the closing date of this opportunity. If leased, the lease term must be no less than 36 months. Vehicles must be purchased before the application for a rebate is made.”
According to Chief Sustainability Officer for Tompkins County, Terry Carrol, the new electric vehicle will help save the airport some money while simultaneously reducing emissions.
Carrol says that the airport will see “initial cost savings on maintenance due to the omission of oil changes and combustion engine components,” because electric vehicles are known to require fewer brake changes.
According to Carrol, the airport has “been offered the option of utilizing the charging stations at the Tompkins County Health Department until Sustainability provides the airport with a solar charging station and the airport installs fast charging stations.”
Carrol continued explaining that this vehicle will only be used by the Airport Division, not for general patrol. In addition, the manufacturer estimates that it will operate with a range of 224 miles per charge, but the airport has averaged about 198 miles since receiving it.
According to Carrol, “The vehicle has a 70 kWh battery. If we were to charge from zero to 100% it would cost us about $5.” Since the airport has received the vehicle, it has used 101 kWh, which is roughly $7-8 for a roughly 300 mile range.
