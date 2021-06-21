The Democratic primary has arrived, and polls are open today, June 22, from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Not sure of your polling place? Click here to find out. If you’re not sure of your ward or district, click here to access the New York State voter registration database.
Click here to find a sample ballot for your district and ward.
Click here for more on the County Legislature candidates Travis Brooks, Nicole LaFave, Leslie Schill, Veronica Pillar, Vanessa Greenlee, Bob Lynch, Greg Mezey, and Samantha Lushtak.
Click here for more on the Common Council Candidates Marty Hiller and Robert Cantelmo running to represent Ward 5, and incumbent Cynthia Brock running to represent Ward 1.
You can check back in with Ithaca.com for results.
