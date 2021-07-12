Tompkins Cortland Community College president Dr. Orinthia Montague announced in a campus-wide email that she will be leaving the school on Aug. 23. She has been offered the president position at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, Tennessee, pending approval from the Tennessee Board of Regents.
“This is a bittersweet announcement for me,” Montague wrote. “Leaving is not an easy decision. I came to TC3 in 2017 as a new president and have grown both personally and professionally during my time at the college […] But when I was approached to apply for this opportunity, I explored the possibilities, and it became clear that this was an opportunity I could not pass up.”
The Tennessee Board of Regents will hold a special meeting on July 27 to vote on the appointment of Montague. She was recommended after being selected by a search advisory committee. The process included campus visits, forums with campus groups and the public, and final interviews with feedback from those communities.
The TC3 Board of Trustees held a special meeting on July 12 to discuss a plan to continue forward during the transition, and more information is expected to be available publicly shortly.
Montague has been the president at TC3 since 2017. The statement from Volunteer State Community College cites her accomplishments as reversing a decade-long enrollment decline, establishing new community partnerships, leading the construction of a new childcare center, helping secure over $3 million in philanthropic donations, developing improved communications initiatives with campus constituencies and serving on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York Re-opening Advisory Task Force.
“I’m delighted to recommend Dr. Montague to the Board of Regents,” board chancellor Flora Tydings said. “[…] I believe that Dr. Montague was particularly well received during the campus forums and that her broad range of college leadership experience and work with students and her vision will help her lead Vol State to even higher levels in serving its students and its communities.”
The Board of Regents' meeting to approve Montague’s appointment will be held virtually at 3:30 p.m. eastern and is open to the public. Anyone interested can watch at:www.tbr.edu/board/july-27-2021-special-called-board-meeting.
