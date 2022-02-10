On behalf of the Tompkins Cortland Community College Board of Trustees, Chair of the Board Raymond Schlather has released the names of the four finalists for the position of President of the College. Each of the four finalists will visit campus for a day of interviews and meetings with students, staff, and the community. The campus visits will take place February 14-17. Each candidate will take part in an open forum from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. The community is invited to participate either on campus or virtually.
The four finalists:
Dr. Amy Kremenek has been the Vice President, Enrollment, Development, and Communications at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse since 2015. She previously held other senior leadership positions in human resources, external relations, and workforce development at OCC since 2005. Dr. Kremenek holds a Doctorate in Management in Community College Policy and Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus. Dr. Kremenek will be on campus February 17.
Dr. Paul Reifenheiser has been the Administrator in Charge at Tompkins Cortland Community College since the summer of 2021. He has served TC3 as the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs since 2018. Prior to that, Dr. Reifenheiser was Liberal Arts and Humanities Division Chair at SUNY Sullivan County Community College beginning in 2010. He held a one-year post as Interim Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at SUNY Sullivan. Dr. Reifenheiser received his Ph.D. in English from the Florida State University. Dr. Reifenheiser will be on campus February 14.
Dr. Colleen Simpson has been the Vice President of Student Services and Regional Learning Centers at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College since 2017. Prior to her role in Wisconsin, Dr. Simpson was the Administrator for Retention and Student Success, Academic Affairs at Bronx Community College within the CUNY System. Dr. Simpson received her Ed.D. in Educational Leadership, Administration and Policy from Fordham University. Dr. Simpson will be on campus February 15.
Dr. Kirk Young has been the Vice President of Student Affairs and Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications at Jamestown Community College since 2014. Between 2006 and 2014, he held various leadership roles at Utah Valley University including the Assistant Vice President for Recruitment and Outreach when he left the university. Dr. Young has a Ph.D. from Gonzaga University. Dr. Young will be on campus February 16.
Tompkins Cortland Community College will be hiring the fifth president in its 54-year history. The next president will fill the vacancy created in August 2021 when Orinthia Montague left after four years to become president of Volunteer State Community College (Tenn.).
