The Tompkins County Legislature heard a presentation from the Tompkins County Food Policy Council and Tompkins Food Future regarding the Food System Plan. The Legislature accepted the report unanimously (13-0, Legislator Granison was excused). Members of the Council presented a detailed report on what is included in the plan. Council member Katie Hallas stated, “We view this plan as a living document… we continue to build knowledge and understanding every day and it’s important that we include that as we go along.” Hallas added, “…as the food system continues to go through upheaval globally, these people will be impacted. If we want people to stay here and live here, we need to make feeding people a priority alongside housing, jobs, and education.” The plan includes a baseline study of the local food system as well as 9 goals and 47 recommendations for the future, and was based on engagement with over 2,000 people in Tompkins County.
A list of goals in the plan and provided to the Legislature and can be found below. To view the entire food system plan, visit the document online.
- Goal 1: Mitigate and adapt to climate risks that affect the food system
- Goal 2: Double local food production to sustainably meet community food needs and support the viability of local farms
- Goal 3: Promote coordination and collaboration among food system stakeholders to meet community needs
- Goal 6: Create opportunities for entrepreneurship, innovation, investment and fair employment in the food economy
- Goal 4: Halve food insecurity rates by increasing access to affordable, nutritious, safe food
- Goal 5: Grow land access and food production opportunities for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), low-income, and historically excluded residents
- Goal 7: Protect natural resources by prioritizing climate smart practices
- Goal 8: Provide widespread opportunity for community participation in food waste reduction and recovery
- Goal 9: Integrate broad nutritional support for a healthier population
Legislature Chairwoman Shawna Black (D-Ithaca) thanked the Council and stated, “I’d like to thank the food policy task force for their comprehensive work preparing the plan to be considered by the Legislature today. You have done an absolutely excellent job of engaging the community, centering equity in your plan, and setting a path forward. I look forward to next steps and how our County and other organizations can implement the recommendations you make.” Veronica Pillar (D-Ithaca) added thanks, “I’m grateful for the work you’ve done. It’s well presented. I hope we can all go full-throttle ahead with moving recommendations forward.”
Legislator Anne Koreman (D-Ulysses), who chairs the Planning, Economic Development, and Environmental Quality committee thanked the Council for their work stated, “I’m impressed with the amount of information that has been gathered. Often we get an assessment, but this is impressive because it is also a plan… I started thinking about what happened at the start of the pandemic, and if you don’t think our food system is fragile, remember that. People were asking ‘how do I get food for my family,’ and I’m very proud of our County for finding ways to make it equitable and provide systems in place for others.”
Legislator Lee Shurtleff (R-Groton) shared a reflection on young people in his community facing food insecurity, including that his district does not have a grocery store within 10 miles. “I applaud the work that you’ve done. You’ve provided a framework for collaboration with local governments. I’m thinking about the area I represent and how it’s a large agricultural producing area with some of the least access to food.” Legislator Travis Brooks (D-Ithaca) who also works at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) added his reflection on how some kids who go to GIAC often go without meals and rely on the Center for meals during the summer and programming.
