An elderly Trumansburg woman and her dog were killed in a car accident in Ulysses on July 5.
Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Agard Road at about 6:15 p.m. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Jacksonville Road when a 2004 Volkswagen traveling west on Agard Road failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Silverado.
The Volkswagen was driven by Joyce H. Oltz, 86, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Silverado sustained minor injuries.
The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and Trumansburg Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.