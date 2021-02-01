Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.