Due to the inclement weather in the forecast for tomorrow, 2/2/21, the following COVID-19 testing sites will be closed:

  • The Cayuga Health/Tompkins County Mass Sampling Center, The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Road, Ithaca, NY
  • Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, NY
  • Cayuga Health Cortland Sampling Site located in Gutchess Park, Cortlandville, NY

The following testing sites will remain open:

  • 412 North Tioga Street, Ithaca, NY [Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.]

 Individuals seeking a test at any of these Cayuga Health Sampling Sites will need to pre-register for an appointment at www.cayugahealth.org or call 607-319-5708.

For additional information about cases or specific recent exposures, visit: www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health

