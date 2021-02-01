Due to the inclement weather in the forecast for tomorrow, 2/2/21, the following COVID-19 testing sites will be closed:
- The Cayuga Health/Tompkins County Mass Sampling Center, The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Road, Ithaca, NY
- Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, NY
- Cayuga Health Cortland Sampling Site located in Gutchess Park, Cortlandville, NY
The following testing sites will remain open:
- 412 North Tioga Street, Ithaca, NY [Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.]
Individuals seeking a test at any of these Cayuga Health Sampling Sites will need to pre-register for an appointment at www.cayugahealth.org or call 607-319-5708.
For additional information about cases or specific recent exposures, visit: www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health.
