We're back, and until later we're still featuring the picture of snow at Cornell University from 1971.
Here's the list of closings for Feb. 7, 2020. Please consider staying inside if you can and enjoying a long weekend. This is what we have in our inbox and some Googling, if you have anything else let us know.
Ithaca City School District - closed for the day, with all after-school activities canceled as well.
Trumansburg Central School District - closed for the day, with all after-school activities canceled as well.
Groton Central School District - closed for the day.
Dryden Central School District - closed for the day.
Candor Central School District - closed for the day.
Lansing School District - closed, but 12 month employees are expected to report.
Ithaca College - classes are canceled for the day, and all offices are closed.
Tompkins Cortland Community College - all classes at all locations are canceled for the day and evening.
Cornell University - trying to appear strong by staying open. UPDATE: as of 9:55 a.m., Cornell deigned to join the plebeians by canceling classes for the rest of the day, and is advising students not to travel.
Tompkins County Public Library - closed for the day.
Foodnet Meals on Wheels - closed for the day.
Office of Family & Children's Services - closed for the day.
If your child lives in the immediate area and does have school (besides Cornell), feel free to contact Matt Butler at editor@ithacatimes.com. The chances of having an angry editorial written on your behalf are quite high.
Seneca County - issued a travel warning from the Sheriff's Office.
Travel Advisory in Seneca County. Be careful out there, people. pic.twitter.com/5k57egQskK— Josh Durso (@FLXJosh) February 7, 2020
Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit - Buses have pulled over as of 8:45 a.m., and service is suspended until further notice.
TCAT service is currently suspended for all routes as of 8:43 am! The plows cannot keep up with conditions. Buses are currently on the road and pulled over until road conditions change. Use the Transit or myStop apps to track bus locations #twithaca— Ducson Nguyen (@duc2ndward) February 7, 2020
Dryden Town Hall is closed for the day.
Museum of the Earth in Ithaca is closed for the day.
Town of Ithaca buildings will be closing at noon today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In