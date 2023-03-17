The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on March 17 warning of an increase in check fraud occurring throughout the county.
According to the press release, Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne has launched an investigation into cases of check fraud and found that a number of the cases involve similar tactics.
Investigations revealed that checks are being stolen from local residential mailboxes. Whoever is responsible for these cases of fraud has been targeting mailboxes that have their red flags up, indicating that outgoing mail is waiting to be collected.
Checks observed in the investigation have also shown signs of “Check Washing.” According to the Sheriff’s Office, this means that the stolen check was “dipped into an over-the-counter chemical” that removes pen ink from the surface of the check. After the ink is removed from the check, a new signature and amount of money can be re-written onto it.
The Sheriff’s Office statement continued saying that number and letter changing is also seen in cases of check washing. “For example, changing $2,500 to $3,500 by adding a line under the first ‘2’ to make it a ‘3’.”
The Sheriff’s Office is recommending that county residents take the following steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim of check fraud:
Drop off all outgoing checks directly to the local Post Office for delivery instead of using your mailbox
Purchase a “fraud prevention” pen to use when writing checks. These pens use ink that cannot be removed through standard “check washing” practices (link to pen here)
Make sure to use bold and blocky letters/numbers when writing checks to fill in the majority of space on the designated line. This will make altering the check more difficult
