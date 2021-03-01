Tompkins County Sheriff's office warns of a DMV scam alert involving a text message that contains a link to a fake DMV page.
The Tompkins County Sheriff's office took to social media to warn the community of a text message with a bogus link to a fake page disguised as the New York Department of Motor Vehicles asking to provide personal information.
“What these hackers or scammers do is they'll get you to click on their link which brings you into their website where they can receive personal data and information from you,” said Lieutenant Kyle Koskinen.
The Sheriff’s office was alerted by a few residents who received the text message which is a phishing scam text message scheme. When you click on the link in the message it takes you to a fake New York DMV page asking you for personal information.
"What it looked like was a random ten-digit phone number that appears in the text message with an alert from New York DMV,” said Koskinen.
When you click on the link in the alert, it prompts you to another page that appears to be the DMV web page and there you’ll see they try to solicit your personal information.
“During the pandemic, there has been an uptick in phishing scams and they're becoming more and more clever day by day. They capture a certain portion of the community who may fall prey to them and once their cover is up they move on to the next scam to try to get more people involved,” said Koskinen.
He advises government agencies such as the DMV will never email or text you, asking for your personal information.
“Any suspicious phone calls or numbers that you answer and they identify as a government agency and try to solicit personal information such as your social security number, date of birth, or address do not provide that,” said Koskinen!
Many of these scammers originate outside of the country and use different IP addresses which can be very hard to trace. He cautions if you receive a message requesting personal information do not answer it and delete it.
“If you need law enforcement to assistance or help we are always here contact our emergency or non-emergency number, said Koskinen.
This story originally appeared on WENY.com on Feb. 27
