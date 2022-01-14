The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is offering free disability-alert stickers. People with disabilities can alert first responders of their status by using the new disability decals being offered free through this office. The bright yellow stickers give first responders the information they need before they approach, and they will give people the security of knowing their situation is known. Information is key. The more first responders know about the status of an individual, the better position they are in to help.
The disability-alert stickers will be available at the civil window, Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you belong to an organization/group that could benefit from these stickers please reach out to the Sheriff's Office at 607 257-1345 ext. 4456 to make arrangements to get them to you.
