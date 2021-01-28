The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is looking for the community's input in naming their new K-9.
In October 2020, K-9 Odee was retired and has since been living out his days happily with his handler, Sgt. Ninivaggi, and family. After his retirement and assessment of programming needs, the sheriff's office decided to shift focus away from narcotics/patrol enforcement to a more community-oriented service canine.
The sheriff's office located and selected the pictured dog from Homefront Canine located in Cortland, NY. He is a one-and-a-half-year-old yellow Labrador retriever.
They were able to purchase the canine with a donation from Sean’s K9, a non-profit organization that was formed by Sean Walsh's friends and family just days after his mother, Cheryl, learned of Sean's death while serving overseas in the military. They were motivated not only by their love for Sean, but by their desire to fulfill his dream of being a K-9 Handler. The organization makes it possible for other police officers to fulfill their dream in Sean's memory. For further information about Sean’s K9, visit their Facebook page (at Sean’s K-9s), or their website at Seansk9.com
The canine and his handler, Deputy Montesano, will both begin the process of becoming dual-purpose certified in Search and Rescue and Explosives Detection. TCSO feels these services are more responsive to community needs, and will better serve the community moving forward.
Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne stated, “Given today’s world, it provides a level of peace of mind to have our own K-9 with this kind of capability. To be able to have that dog check an area/venue prior to an event would certainly be a good thing. Especially with an airport, three colleges/universities and large festivals held in the community."
Osborne continued, “As the lead agency for Project Lifesaver in this community, the dog will also certainly aid in the search and rescue of those individuals at risk of wandering when necessary. We look forward to the service he’ll provide to help keep our community safe. We’re so excited to have a call name for him and to engage everyone in this process.”
At this time TCSO is seeking the community’s assistance with naming the canine. TCSO has come up with four names that have a specific meaning to our community, and is now asking community members to vote for one of the four names through our Facebook poll. Click here to vote.
The four names are:
Treman: First called Enfield Glen State Park, in 1939 it was named Robert H. Treman State Park to honor the benefactor who donated the land and worked tirelessly to make it available to the public. It has since become one of the county’s most visited State Parks with many hiking trails, swimming areas, and campsites available.
Hermon: Upon the formation of Tompkins County in April of 1817, Hermon Camp of Trumansburg was appointed Tompkins County’s first Sheriff. He held several positions of authority during his 70 years in Trumansburg besides Sheriff, including postmaster and New York State Assemblyman.
Laker: Tompkins County is located in the southeastern section of the Finger Lakes Region, split by Cayuga Lake, the Finger Lakes’ largest lake and also home to the nation’s first wine trail. No matter the season, you can explore the beauty of the outdoors.
Butter: Buttermilk Falls State Park takes its name from the 165 foot foaming cascade formed by Buttermilk Creek as it flows down the steep valley side toward Cayuga Lake. The water mixes, twists and turns over the rock, looking like creamy buttermilk as it reaches the bottom. Buttermilk Creek drops a total of over 650 feet through the valley toward Cayuga Lake, tumbling over 10 distinct waterfalls along the way.
