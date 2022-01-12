The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have completed a pledge to improve their response to those with a mental health condition in our community. The pledge is part of an initiative called the One Mind Campaign which was started by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), a professional association for law enforcement that provides training, technical assistance, and recruitment services. To join the One Mind Campaign, law enforcement agencies must pledge to implement four promising practices in a 12–36-month period to ensure successful future interactions between police officers and persons with mental health conditions.
In the law enforcement community, people with mental health conditions have become a common focus, with some departments estimating that as many as 20% of their calls for service are related to mental health challenges. Sheriff Derek Osborne and Undersheriff Jennifer Olin made the decision to join the IACP’s One Mind Campaign because they wanted to provide agency members with the educational tools necessary to better respond to those in need.
By completing the One Mind Pledge, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office established a sustainable partnership with the Tompkins County Mental Health Department, developed and implemented a model policy to address deputy interactions with those affected by mental health conditions, and ensured that all of their deputies received mental health awareness training, with at least 20% of the agency completing the more intensive Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) or equivalent crisis response training. The 40-hour Crisis Intervention curriculum is designed to train members to respond to calls that involve individuals with mental health conditions. The curriculum includes education on various de-escalation techniques and live role play scenarios of officers responding to persons who need mental health assistance.
The greatest benefit in taking the One Mind Campaign pledge has been the opportunity it has provided to show the community that we truly care about developing a proper response to situations that require a better understanding of the issues someone suffering from mental illness may be experiencing, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Sheriff Osborne stated, “I am thankful to Undersheriff Olin for the work she conducted to bring this training to our office, and the Tompkins County Mental Health Department who assisted in providing the necessary resources needed to conduct the training. I am also proud of my agency members who enthusiastically took part in the training and recognized its importance.”
For more information about the One Mind Campaign, visit the IACP’s website at https://www.theiacp.org/projects/one-mind-campaign. A list of all agencies who have taken the pledge is available there.
