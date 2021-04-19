The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Chris O. Hall, 55, from Vestal, NY. He is suspected of stabbing a woman.
Deputies responded to the stabbing at Pine Creek Campgrounds at 12:30 a.m. on April 19. They found a woman, 43, also from Vestal, with stab wounds to her hands and neck. She was transported by air to a regional trauma center by air with serious injuries.
Hall fled before deputies arrived. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office at 607-257-1345 or the tip line at 607-266-5420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.