Legislator Shawna Black (D-Ithaca) has been unanimously re-elected to serve a second term as Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature.
Legislator Mike Lane (D-Dryden) served as Temporary Chair to preside over the Chair’s nomination and election. Lane celebrated the County’s process saying, “53 years ago some forward-thinking people in Tompkins County decided to ask the voters to approve a Charter – our Constitution at a local level that we use to guide us in our day-to-day activities.” He continued saying, “One of the best things that they did was that leadership would be voted on every year, not just at the beginning of every four-year term… it gives some fresh perspective to issues that come before us.”
Legislator Greg Mezey (D-Dryden) nominated Black and commended her for her leadership. “I think Shawna has done a great job… I look forward to another year with her in the leadership position,” said Mezey.
Legislator Amanda Champion (D-Ithaca) seconded Black’s nomination. Champion said, “I’ve worked with Shawna for five years now, she’s been a smart and compassionate leader.”
In response to her re-election, Chairwoman Black said that the past year “has been a huge learning experience.” According to Black, she has seen local elected officials come together to discuss difficult issues and find solutions that are in the best interests of the County. She continued saying, “It’s truly been an honor to be your chair and I thank you for trusting me by electing me to lead this Legislature into 2023.”
Legislator Dan Klein (D-Danby) was also elected Vice Chair by a vote of 12-1 with Legislator Randy Brown (R-Newfield) opposed. Klein has served on the Legislature since 2013 and represents the town of
Outgoing Vice Chair Deborah Dawson (D-Lansing) said that Klein’s leadership and advocacy for the “County’s best interests,” commending him for his past chairmanship of committees including the 2022 Community Recovery Fund process, remarking that he “handled it with patience, care, and transparency.”
Legislator Lee Shurtleff (R-Groton) described Klein as thoughtful and thorough, collaborative and considerate, and added that he believes Klein advances a broad array of issues as a rural Legislator.
