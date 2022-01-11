A new chairperson and vice chair were decided at the first meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature of the new year. Also at the meeting, five new legislators were sworn in for the first time.
Early in the Jan. 4 meeting, Legislator Shawna Black was unanimously elected chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature following nominations by legislators Anne Koreman and Mike Sigler. Koreman praised Black’s prior leadership of a senior living facility and her skill in chairing the Health and Human Services committee for the last four years.
“Shawna is even-handed and understands how to balance the needs of staff and residents with policy,” Koreman said when making her nomination. “She is not afraid to say, ‘I don't know,’ rather than take on a task under false pretenses of knowledge or ability.”
Sigler seconded the nomination.
“She's able to balance the needs of constituents with also the needs of the greater county, which is a large area and a lot of competing views and a lot of competing needs,” he said. “She's able to listen to those views, and pick out the parts that she might agree with and adopt the best path forward regardless of where it comes from, and that's a rare gift.”
Black has served in the legislature since her election in 2017, and for the past two years also served as vice chair under her predecessor Leslyn McBean‐Clairborne, who did not run for re-election last year. She is the first openly LGBTQ+ person to chair the Tompkins County Legislature.
In her acceptance speech, Black touched on the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while calling for the legislature to continue to be a leader in the state for pandemic response, alternatives to incarceration, shared services, and more. She also expressed her gratitude for county workers and stated that a salary study will take place for county employees in this next year to further invest in them, and thanked her wife and children.
Black also encouraged her colleagues to have “crisp comments” so that the meetings are concise and efficient.
As her first action as chairwoman, Black directed the nomination and election for the vice chair of the legislature, where Legislator Deborah Dawson was elected in a unanimous vote.
“I just promise to do the best I can,” Dawson said after her election. “I will probably still tell you exactly what I think, but don't take it personally, and I'm looking forward to working as part of the team and playing Robin to Shawna’s Batman.”
Both Black and Dawson are beginning their second terms in the legislature, and following their elections have said they would be working as a team to head the body.
“Both of us have very different interests,” said Black. “Deborah’s focus has been primarily budget and environment and mine has been health and human services and public safety. Together as a team our skills complement each other and we have very well-balanced roles as leaders for the legislature.”
“Personally, I find it quite humbling to have been elected to a leadership position by my peers and colleagues,” Dawson said. “We've been through an unusually challenging couple of years, and I fervently hope that we will complete our transition into whatever the new normal will look like with endemic, rather than pandemic, COVID. The county has a lot of ‘non-COVID’ issues on its plate, and I'd really like to move forward and address them.”
The session began with County Clerk Maureen Reynolds swearing in all 14 members for the new year. Five legislators were sworn in for the first time: Veronica Pillar (D-Ithaca, District 2), Greg Mezey (D-Dryden, District 13), Lee Shurtleff (R-Groton, District 9), Randy Brown (R-Newfield, District 8), and Travis Brooks (D-Ithaca District 1).
These new legislators will take the spot of their predecessors in the upcoming committee meetings for January.
Black said that the “State of the County” address will be delivered at the next meeting.
