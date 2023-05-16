Voting Day

Lansing

Proposition 1: Budget

610 – Yes

385 – No

61.3% Passing Rate

Proposition 2: Transportation Vehicles

666 – Yes

325 – No

67.2% Passing Rate

Candidates:

607 – Katherine Cole, seat winner

569 – John Stevens, seat winner

548 – Matt Bogumil, seat winner

546 – Kari Waters

Dryden

Proposition 1: 2023-2024 Spending Plan

Yes: 592

No: 188

Proposition 2: School Bus Bond Proposition

Yes: 591

No: 192

Proposition 3: Alterations & Improvements at Freeville Elementary School

Yes: 629

No: 156

Candidates:

627 – David Peck, seat winner

585 – Daniel Mulligan, seat winner

463 – Heather Williams, seat winner

398 – Lawrence Lyon

Newfield

Proposition 1: Budget

Yes: 163

No: 122

Proposition 2: Purchase of School Vehicles

Yes: 165

No: 110

Proposition 3: Transportation Reserve Fund

Yes: 175

No: 99

Candidates:

213 – Jeremy TenWolde, seat winner

208– Missy Rynone

Candor

Budget:

Yes: 187

No: 49

Proposition 2:

Yes: 190

No: 48

Proposition 3:

Yes: 192

No: 45

Candidates:

198 – Nate Brace

195 – Gregg Houck

Spencer-Van Etten

Budget:

Yes: 164

No: 82

Elected Board of Education members for the term of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026: Peter Johanns, Heidi Mouillesseaux-Kunzman and Don Johnson.

South Seneca

Budget:

Yes: 283

No: 101

(Passed, 74%)

Proposition 2: Libraries

Yes: 279

No: 105

(Passed, 73%)

Proposition 4: Bus Purchase

Yes: 289

No: 97

(Passed, 75%)

Candidates:

243 – Brenda Eastman, seat winner

218 – Peter Jennings, seat winner

210 – Shannon Brock, seat winner

199 – Ed Granger

182 – Mike Paparone

Unreported: Ithaca, Groton, Trumansburg.

