Lansing
Proposition 1: Budget
610 – Yes
385 – No
61.3% Passing Rate
Proposition 2: Transportation Vehicles
666 – Yes
325 – No
67.2% Passing Rate
Candidates:
607 – Katherine Cole, seat winner
569 – John Stevens, seat winner
548 – Matt Bogumil, seat winner
546 – Kari Waters
Dryden
Proposition 1: 2023-2024 Spending Plan
Yes: 592
No: 188
Proposition 2: School Bus Bond Proposition
Yes: 591
No: 192
Proposition 3: Alterations & Improvements at Freeville Elementary School
Yes: 629
No: 156
Candidates:
627 – David Peck, seat winner
585 – Daniel Mulligan, seat winner
463 – Heather Williams, seat winner
398 – Lawrence Lyon
Newfield
Proposition 1: Budget
Yes: 163
No: 122
Proposition 2: Purchase of School Vehicles
Yes: 165
No: 110
Proposition 3: Transportation Reserve Fund
Yes: 175
No: 99
Candidates:
213 – Jeremy TenWolde, seat winner
208– Missy Rynone
Candor
Budget:
Yes: 187
No: 49
Proposition 2:
Yes: 190
No: 48
Proposition 3:
Yes: 192
No: 45
Candidates:
198 – Nate Brace
195 – Gregg Houck
Spencer-Van Etten
Budget:
Yes: 164
No: 82
Elected Board of Education members for the term of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026: Peter Johanns, Heidi Mouillesseaux-Kunzman and Don Johnson.
South Seneca
Budget:
Yes: 283
No: 101
(Passed, 74%)
Proposition 2: Libraries
Yes: 279
No: 105
(Passed, 73%)
Proposition 4: Bus Purchase
Yes: 289
No: 97
(Passed, 75%)
Candidates:
243 – Brenda Eastman, seat winner
218 – Peter Jennings, seat winner
210 – Shannon Brock, seat winner
199 – Ed Granger
182 – Mike Paparone
Unreported: Ithaca, Groton, Trumansburg.
