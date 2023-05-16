Voting Day

Ithaca City School District

Proposition 1: 2023-2024 Annual District Budget

2,395 - Yes

878 - No

Proposition 2: Appropriation and Expenditure of Capital Reserve Funds

2,643 - Yes

622 - No

School Board Election:

599 - Joe Lonsky

2,187 - Sean Eversley Bradwell, seat winner

2,154 - Katie Apker, seat winner 

2,183 - Garrick Blalock, seat winner

1,151 - Christopher Malcolm

1,127 - Patricia Wasyliw 

2,121 - Adam Krantweiss, seat winner

Lansing

Proposition 1: Budget

610 – Yes

385 – No

61.3% Passing Rate

Proposition 2: Transportation Vehicles

666 – Yes

325 – No

67.2% Passing Rate

Candidates:

607 – Katherine Cole, seat winner

569 – John Stevens, seat winner

548 – Matt Bogumil, seat winner

546 – Kari Waters

Dryden

Proposition 1: 2023-2024 Spending Plan

Yes: 592

No: 188

Proposition 2: School Bus Bond Proposition

Yes: 591

No: 192

Proposition 3: Alterations & Improvements at Freeville Elementary School

Yes: 629

No: 156

Candidates:

627 – David Peck, seat winner

585 – Daniel Mulligan, seat winner

463 – Heather Williams, seat winner

398 – Lawrence Lyon

Newfield

Proposition 1: Budget

Yes: 163

No: 122

Proposition 2: Purchase of School Vehicles

Yes: 165

No: 110

Proposition 3: Transportation Reserve Fund

Yes: 175

No: 99

Candidates:

213 – Jeremy TenWolde, seat winner

208– Missy Rynone

Candor

Budget:

Yes: 187

No: 49

Proposition 2:

Yes: 190

No: 48

Proposition 3:

Yes: 192

No: 45

Candidates:

198 – Nate Brace

195 – Gregg Houck

Spencer-Van Etten

Budget:

Yes: 164

No: 82

Elected Board of Education members for the term of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026: Peter Johanns, Heidi Mouillesseaux-Kunzman and Don Johnson.

South Seneca

Budget:

Yes: 283

No: 101

(Passed, 74%)

Proposition 2: Libraries

Yes: 279

No: 105

(Passed, 73%)

Proposition 4: Bus Purchase

Yes: 289

No: 97

(Passed, 75%)

Candidates:

243 – Brenda Eastman, seat winner

218 – Peter Jennings, seat winner

210 – Shannon Brock, seat winner

199 – Ed Granger

182 – Mike Paparone

Trumansburg

BUDGET PROPOSITION:

423 YES   

109 NO

PURCHASE OF SCHOOL BUS PROPOSITION:

462 YES  

74 NO

ULYSSES PHILOMATIC LIBRARY PROPOSITION:

435 YES

98 NO

BOARD OF EDUCATION CANDIDATES (THREE VACANCIES): TANYA GROVE (410, ELECTED), SUZANNE ORGAN (346, ELECTED), STEVEN DALY (346, ELECTED), GARY ASTLES (236, NOT ELECTED), JAMES LANDON (54, NOT ELECTED), GINNY HUNT (3, NOT ELECTED), SCOTT SHERWOOD (1, NOT ELECTED)

Groton

PROPOSITION 1: 2023-24 SPENDING PLAN
Yes: 242
No: 93
 
PROPOSITION 2: CREATION OF RESERVE
Yes: 237
No: 93

Candidates: Cassandra Shurtleff and Sophia Darling tied for the second open seat. A runoff election on June 13 from noon to 9 p.m. This election will include these two candidates only. No write-in votes will be accepted and, barring any complications, the results will be posted immediately. The results for the other open seat on the board were not reported.

