Ithaca City School District
Proposition 1: 2023-2024 Annual District Budget
2,395 - Yes
878 - No
Proposition 2: Appropriation and Expenditure of Capital Reserve Funds
2,643 - Yes
622 - No
School Board Election:
599 - Joe Lonsky
2,187 - Sean Eversley Bradwell, seat winner
2,154 - Katie Apker, seat winner
2,183 - Garrick Blalock, seat winner
1,151 - Christopher Malcolm
1,127 - Patricia Wasyliw
2,121 - Adam Krantweiss, seat winner
Lansing
Proposition 1: Budget
610 – Yes
385 – No
61.3% Passing Rate
Proposition 2: Transportation Vehicles
666 – Yes
325 – No
67.2% Passing Rate
Candidates:
607 – Katherine Cole, seat winner
569 – John Stevens, seat winner
548 – Matt Bogumil, seat winner
546 – Kari Waters
Dryden
Proposition 1: 2023-2024 Spending Plan
Yes: 592
No: 188
Proposition 2: School Bus Bond Proposition
Yes: 591
No: 192
Proposition 3: Alterations & Improvements at Freeville Elementary School
Yes: 629
No: 156
Candidates:
627 – David Peck, seat winner
585 – Daniel Mulligan, seat winner
463 – Heather Williams, seat winner
398 – Lawrence Lyon
Newfield
Proposition 1: Budget
Yes: 163
No: 122
Proposition 2: Purchase of School Vehicles
Yes: 165
No: 110
Proposition 3: Transportation Reserve Fund
Yes: 175
No: 99
Candidates:
213 – Jeremy TenWolde, seat winner
208– Missy Rynone
Candor
Budget:
Yes: 187
No: 49
Proposition 2:
Yes: 190
No: 48
Proposition 3:
Yes: 192
No: 45
Candidates:
198 – Nate Brace
195 – Gregg Houck
Spencer-Van Etten
Budget:
Yes: 164
No: 82
Elected Board of Education members for the term of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026: Peter Johanns, Heidi Mouillesseaux-Kunzman and Don Johnson.
South Seneca
Budget:
Yes: 283
No: 101
(Passed, 74%)
Proposition 2: Libraries
Yes: 279
No: 105
(Passed, 73%)
Proposition 4: Bus Purchase
Yes: 289
No: 97
(Passed, 75%)
Candidates:
243 – Brenda Eastman, seat winner
218 – Peter Jennings, seat winner
210 – Shannon Brock, seat winner
199 – Ed Granger
182 – Mike Paparone
Trumansburg
BUDGET PROPOSITION:
423 YES
109 NO
PURCHASE OF SCHOOL BUS PROPOSITION:
462 YES
74 NO
ULYSSES PHILOMATIC LIBRARY PROPOSITION:
435 YES
98 NO
BOARD OF EDUCATION CANDIDATES (THREE VACANCIES): TANYA GROVE (410, ELECTED), SUZANNE ORGAN (346, ELECTED), STEVEN DALY (346, ELECTED), GARY ASTLES (236, NOT ELECTED), JAMES LANDON (54, NOT ELECTED), GINNY HUNT (3, NOT ELECTED), SCOTT SHERWOOD (1, NOT ELECTED)
Groton
Candidates: Cassandra Shurtleff and Sophia Darling tied for the second open seat. A runoff election on June 13 from noon to 9 p.m. This election will include these two candidates only. No write-in votes will be accepted and, barring any complications, the results will be posted immediately. The results for the other open seat on the board were not reported.
