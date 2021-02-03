Samantha Lushtak has announced her candidacy for Tompkins County Legislator.
“I’m running now because I believe that bringing people together from different socio-economic backgrounds should no longer be a talking point, it must be a practice. The job of a lawmaker is to help facilitate experts working together, doing everything in their power to help ensure all voices are heard.”
Lushtak lives in Ellis Hollow with her husband, a vacuum scientist at CLASSE at Cornell, and their 3 year old daughter, who favors costumes and slime development.
Lushtak has been an environmental, health and safety expert for over a decade. She is certified in multiple high-level safety programs including Incident Command Systems. She was the first to be awarded the KSA Grand Master designation through the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP). She has worked with and trained people from a variety of backgrounds, educations, and trades.
Among colleagues and clients, Lushtak is known for her detailed analysis in aggregating multiple models and emerging research to streamline outcomes and clarity. She will bring this same work ethic to the legislature.
“Despite many lawmakers' best efforts, the general public feels unheard and underserved. This is a unique moment to have legislative action truly impact people in a tangible way. We’ve seen this in Tompkins County’s insurmountable efforts toward testing and contact tracing, and keeping our infection rate far lower than surrounding counties.”
Lushtak will work toward:
Addressing COVID-19. Not only financially but logistically as well.
Supporting the work on the re-imaging public safety initiative and adapting police budgets to be used effectively
Supporting accessible healthcare and pop-up healthcare
Creating affordable housing and choices for the residents and would-be residents of Tompkins County.
Lushtak has pivoted over the last year to a largely volunteer effort to educate the public on COVID-19. This has been accomplished largely through an interactive website, podcast, and safety protocols for local businesses and nonprofits.
Lushtak worked with a team at GIAC to develop protocols that allowed the Alex Haley pool to reopen over the summer and worked with staff to review internal protocols and deliver training to staff and faculty.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a wonderful illustration of how people want information and want to consume knowledge that could save themselves and others but this education is not made available through easily accessible sources- only through those with employment and only through large employers who have EHS managers, HR representatives, and other support professionals.”
Lushtak’s announcement comes after 20-year veteran Legislator Martha Robertson announced she would not be seeking re-election. Legislator Robertson was the first woman and the first Democrat to represent District 13 in 2002. She has worked tirelessly to represent her district across a wide range of issues including housing, jail reform, and fracking among others.
“Following the tenure of Martha is daunting but I hope to continue with her efforts to advocate for safe affordable housing, support our schools, children, teachers, and caregivers, as well as helping our residents get through this global pandemic.”
Lushtak is looking forward to running a green campaign. She plans to reduce waste often associated with yard signs and literature. Overall she is looking forward to talking with all the neighbors of District 13.
“So many residents of Tompkins County have intense interests and passions. As a community we evolve and come together in unimaginable ways, as illustrated throughout 2020. We have a multitude of innovative ideas in the district and I’m excited to serve.”
