Tompkins County has released a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for Round 23 of the Community Housing Development Fund (CHDF). The CHDF program awards funding for the creation permanently affordable housing units.
Non-profit and for-profit developers, municipalities, and Public Housing Authorities are eligible to apply. Tompkins County is accepting CHDF applications through February 23, 2023.
The CHDF is a joint effort of partners Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca, and Cornell University. The CHDF partners established the fund in 2009 to address the ongoing housing shortage and housing affordability challenges facing Tompkins County residents. In 2020 and 2021, the Towns of Dryden and Ithaca joined as Associate Member funding partners.
Information on the CHDF, including the Round 23 NOFA, can be found on the Tompkins County website. For questions pertaining to the NOFA, please contact the Tompkins County Planning Department at 274-5560 or email planning@tompkins-co.org.
A hard copy of the NOFA can be picked up at 121 East Court Street, Ithaca, NY or is available online at: http://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/planning/housing-choices-housing-fund.
