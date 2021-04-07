Enfield Town Councilperson Robert (Bob) Lynch today announced his candidacy for the Tompkins County Legislature. Lynch is seeking to succeed three-term incumbent David McKenna, who announced in February his decision not to seek reelection.
Lynch, a former local broadcaster, an Enfield resident since 1969, and a member of the Enfield Town Board since January 2020, successfully petitioned last month to compete in the June 22 Democratic Primary. If elected, he would represent District 8, which includes the Town of Newfield and southern portions of his home town, Enfield.
Also running for District 8 is Randy Brown and Vanessa Greenlee.
Lynch’s statement announcing his candidacy follows:
“Where to start? I might begin 51 years ago, when as a Cornell student and volunteer reporter for WVBR-FM, I covered my first meeting of the Board of Representatives, forerunner to the Tompkins County Legislature. Later, with WTKO, I followed the Board for nearly a decade. Issues at the time included building the TC3 campus and planning our new Tompkins County Hospital, now Cayuga Medical Center. I reported the actions of legends like Harris Dates, Don Culligan, future Congressman Gary Lee, and Enfield/Newfield’s Harry Kerr, succeeded in our district by Jim Ray.
“More relevant, perhaps is a time closer to this moment. It was September 2017. The County Legislature was selling the Old Library for little more than the value of the land on which it sat. I spoke up, telling the Legislature I felt cheated; that the Old Library is too good a building to lose. Please, repurpose it for government use. I lost that round. But afterward, a legislator, now retired, pulled me aside and said, “Good ideas, Bob. You just should have said them sooner. Get involved.” From that moment on, I knew the Tompkins County Legislature was calling me.
“Today I’m announcing my candidacy to succeed Dave McKenna in representing our Newfield and Enfield district because I believe I can make a difference. I can provide this county principled, common sense leadership the same way I’ve led these past 15 months on the Enfield Town Board. I’ve done so with a belief in Old-Fashioned Representative Democracy; that government springs from the bottom up, not lords from the top down; and that we who represent must humble ourselves as servants, not kings.
“I’m an unapologetic centrist. No, I’m not an activist. Rather, I’d call myself an “inclusionist.” I’m equally comfortable walking up a driveway and spotting a Trump banner hanging from a porch as a Bernie-bro sticker adorning a Prius. National alliances matter little at the local level. And I believe anyone’s opinion is at least worth a listen.
“A constituent recently called me our Town Board’s voice of moderation. I like that. On both the Enfield Town Board and before the County Legislature, I’ve advanced initiatives for locally-funded COVID-19 testing and expanded vaccine availability. And yes, I’ve confronted controversy, like endorsing the public’s desire to keep Enfield offices elected; and as you might have heard, supporting our Pledge to the flag.
“I build my campaign for County Legislature today on four strong pillars of leadership:
Economy: Every dollar we spend should have a reason behind it. The Old Library’s brown bricks are now in some landfill. But if we’re now poised to spend $20 Million or more on a new office complex, we need to make a business case to support it first.
Transparency: I’ve witnessed a half-century of this Legislature’s commitment to Open Government. But that tradition’s taken a hit lately. We need fewer executive sessions, less reliance on the party caucus, and an unswerving rededication to straight talk with everyone we serve. The ornate windows of our 1854 legislative chambers may be old and narrow. But they can still can let in much sunlight
Safety: To bring sunset to the pandemic, our first goal must be universal, voluntary vaccination. And when it comes to policing reform, I’ve already put my thoughts on the line. I support our Sheriff. We should craft our own Reimagining plan, not bind ourselves to the City’s. And true toughness demands nothing short of a zero-tolerance policy that confronts police violence and discriminatory enforcement with no-nonsense discipline.
Bold Ideas: Let’s think outside the box. Has County Administration grown so big we need an elected Executive? Should we hasten reapportionment’s equitable rewards by using weighted voting these next four years? Is there a better choice than the current one-rate-fits-all solid waste fee? Talk costs us nothing but a little of our time. And I’ve learned that the best solutions can sometimes result from the wildest of ideas.
“Dave McKenna says on his legislative page, “My goal is to bring common sense to county government.” Let’s continue that tradition; continue the fight for the principles that matter. What began for me with Harry Kerr and Jim Ray long ago, through Dan Winch, Greg Stevenson, and up through today, inspires my journey. Let’s keep leadership alive for the great Tompkins-Southwest. I ask that you partner with me. I seek your vote in the Democratic Primary, June 22nd. I welcome your support beyond, in November.
“It’s your money. It’s your county. And now, it’s your choice. I offer a half-century of local experience—in journalism, in following the issues, and in living as your neighbor. Now it’s my opportunity to serve you in a new way, in a legislative chamber I’ve long known as a part of home. Please walk by my side.
