Rich John has announced his intention to run for re-election to serve District Four of the Tompkins County Legislature. The district is in the city of Ithaca and includes parts of the East Hill, Collegetown, and Fall Creek neighborhoods, as well as the Commons and a portion of Cornell University.
“I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to represent the District for the past five years. In that time, I believe that I have been able to make a positive difference in our community. I am proud to have helped with formation of the Tompkins Center for History and Culture, which is now open on the Commons. I have voted to increase and improve our alternatives to incarceration programming, which has dramatically reduced our jail population without seeing a crime rate increase. Currently, I am participating on the Reimagining Public Safety project and am involved with an effort to create local job training and employment opportunities.”
“Going forward, among many challenges, we need to continue to fight through the pandemic, and deal with the economic and social burdens it has placed on us. Similarly, we have tremendous questions before us as a country which show up here in our community and we need to address them. So, there is hard and important work left to be done. I would like the chance to continue to help our community find these answers. Therefore, I will be asking the voters of the Fourth District for their support.”
John is a local lawyer, teacher, and businessperson. As a long-time Ithacan, together with his wife, he has raised a family on East Hill. Originally elected to fill a vacancy in 2015, he was re-elected in 2017. He is the Chair of the Public Safety Committee, a member of the Government Operations Committee and the Budget Capital and Personnel Committee, and also has been appointed to serve as the Chair of the Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency.
