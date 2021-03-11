Sixth generation Newfielder/Enfielder Randy Brown announced today he’s running for County Legislator for the town of Newfield and part of Enfield (District 8). Randy is a former member of the Newfield school board and is currently on the Planning Board. He has been deeply involved in Newfield recreation and is a member of the Newfield Beautification Committee. His family is also involved in the Newfield library.
“This is just another opportunity for me to give back to a community that’s meant so much to my family for over a century. We don’t want what’s important to Newfield and Enfield to be lost at the County Legislature in Ithaca. We need a voice and I hope the people of this district choose me to be that voice.”
Randy served three terms on the Newfield School board and was involved in projects including bringing Native American art, iPads and 3D printing to the schools. He’s in his eighth year on the planning board and helped develop the first Comprehensive Plan, including the first subdivision law, and is currently working on a hamlet plan. At Newfield recreation, he worked to fund the free golf program and free edible plants program for 100 homes. As part of the beautification committee, Randy helped coordinate various planting projects with students in the hamlet and worked with the committee for the “Welcome” sign that now greets travelers to Newfield.
Randy’s family is not new to politics. His father was the former Newfield Town Supervisor. Randy attended TC3 and worked at First National Bank and Citizens Savings for fourteen years. He worked his way up at Ongweoweh over seventeen years to eventually become President and have a stake in the company. One of his most rewarding relationships was working for one of the largest privately owned Native American owned companies in the USA. One of their major developments was the development of nationwide recycling for reuse programs that became a model for the industry.
He sold his share in the company and left there to use that same turnaround expertise at Cortland Line. He signed on as CEO and President and was able to bring the company into the black in under three years. He left there and now spends his time working in the community and restoring an 1830 home in the Hamlet.
Randy’s been married for 28 years to Debi Russell and has one child, Laura.
“I’ve always felt an obligation to the community we live in and I’m passionate about bringing better services, activities and opportunities to Newfield and Enfield residents. One of my best skills is the ability to listen, observe and to ask questions. I’m not afraid to state my opinion once I understand an issue and my focus is on solutions, not blame. What I know, I have learned from hundreds of people I have had an opportunity to interact with. People make the difference and a good team determines success.”
