The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) will host two drive-through rabies clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets. The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m, on Sept. 18 and Oct. 2, at the TCAT Bus Garage, 737 Willow Avenue, Ithaca. Preregistration is required from 10–11:30 a.m., and recommended for appointments 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Preregister by calling the Health Department at 607-274-6688 or through the website://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/eh/rabies#clinics.
TCHD sponsored fall clinics typically held in the towns of Newfield, Groton, Caroline, or Trumansburg will not take place in 2021.
Appointments will fill quickly. Call the Health Department at (607) 274-6688 to be placed on a wait list if all appointments are full.
Note:
- All dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier, all cats and ferrets must be in a carrier to attend the clinic.
- Masks are required for attendees at the clinic regardless of vaccination status.
- Attendees will remain in their vehicle until staff requests pet for vaccination.
Proof of prior vaccination is required to receive a three year certificate for cats and dogs. If there is no proof of prior vaccination, a one year certificate will be issued. Ferrets must be vaccinated annually.
More information can be found at:
http://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health/eh/neighborhood/rabies#clinics
