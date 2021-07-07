The Tompkins County Public Safety Committee agreed to opt into the state’s new hunting law which will allow children between the ages of 12 and 13 to participate in big game hunting. The change comes with certain requirements, such as the close accompaniment of a trained mentor or parent and the wearing of blaze orange apparel with a 360 degree view.
Dick Costello and Gary Argetsinger, local hunting instructors with over 30 years of experience, presented before the committee to promote Tompkin County’s adoption of the opt-in law. They devoted much of their time to discussing the benefits conferred by the extension of the hunting age.
“It promotes family unity and it's really safer than riding a bicycle,” Argetsinger said. “It's a wholesome activity that you can do for a lifetime. It shows great respect for harvesting our natural resources and game animals are definitely our natural resources, which any biologist will tell you have to be managed by human beings.”
The instructors also assuaged the safety concerns harbored by some committee members. Committee Chair Richard John wanted to know more about the safety record across the country with respect to 12 and 13 year olds hunting.
According to Argetsinger, the age group with the most hunting accidents on average is between 38 and 42 years. He added that in his experience as both an instructor and hunting with 12 year olds in Pennsylvania, “youth hunting is very safe.”
John ultimately offered his support of the law, citing its emphasis on responsible gun usage, family cohesion, and mentoring opportunities.
“I certainly have great concerns about gun safety in our country,” he said. “It's such a topic of argument... This isn't really about guns, it's about hunting, and responsible use of weapons.
The motion to adopt the law in Tompkins County passed with 3-2 support. As next steps, the committee will craft a local law and call a public hearing.
The meeting turned to a conversation about revamping local jails, and the committee considered whether or not to implement a short term or long term capital investment program. The short-term program would use $4-$5 million to implement upgrades next year, whereas the long-term program would be a up to a $40 million endeavor entailing construction of a new jail.
Considering that the facilities require some immediate fixes, the committee reached a general consensus in favor of the short-term option which would potentially entail expanding the building to create more space.
“It's the program space and office space and storage space and things like that, again, that are really crushing us,” Sheriff Derek Osborne said.
Committee member Shawna Black added her support for the short term option: “I would like to see us move forward with the renovations for the jail to make it more habitable for people that work there and people that have to stay there,”
Undersheriff Jenn Olin added that the pandemic has revealed many limitations of the building that would benefit from near-term renovations and upgrades. Due to the limited space of the jail, the civil staff have struggled to socially distance themselves.
A major problem facing the jail has been the low staffing levels, which has affected the jail’s ability to house juveniles. When the Office of Children and Family Services reached out to the Tompkins County Jail seeking placement for juveniles, insufficient staff numbers precluded the facility from housing them.
Discussion of juveniles steered the conversation to consideration about how the capital investment program might cater to juvenile placement. Although juveniles and adults must be housed separately, doing so does not require a separate facility built exclusively for juveniles.
“Maybe Tompkins County's contribution will be better spent creating space for our juveniles locally,” Daniel Cornell, Director of Probation and Community Justice, said. “...it's going to cut down on the long-term transportation costs and overtime and everything else for corrections officers having to transport these juveniles closer to home for access to their attorneys and their families and other things.”
Transitioning to the Sheriff’s report, the committee delved deeper into the topic of low staffing levels. John pointed out that staff shortages seem to be a national trend, but after attending an undersheriff meeting, Olin said that this issue has affected Tompkins County “more drastically than other counties that surround us.”
“Cortland, Seneca, Saratoga and other counties are reporting the best staffing levels they have ever seen,” she said. “So while I do see part of it as a national trend, counties surrounding us are not seeing that.”
Osburne added that the staffing problems in the office are unprecedented in the county.
“Despite what is going on nationally, I have never seen anything like this before going on in the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “We used to be the agency everyone was fighting to get into...and it simply just is not the case anymore.”
The Sheriff’s Office has been taking steps to generate interest in the career and recruit staff. In addition to attending job fairs in the local area, the office plans to conduct physical agility test preparation sessions throughout the county this summer and have put together a video for recruits with information about the physical fitness test.
"Faith Fisher is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working The Sun's inaugural summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.